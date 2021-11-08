Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G has been unveiled in Russia. The phone is a rebadged model of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G that was launched in India in July this year. The Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G features a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display and has an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G price, sale

The new Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G pricing and availability has not been announced. The phone has launched in Mint, Gray, and White colour options. It comes in two configurations 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G runs on Android-based One UI and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) TFT LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage comes in options of 64GB and 128GB with the additional choice of expanding further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Rear camera features include 10x digital zoom and 120fps slow motion video with HD resolution.

There is a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support on the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.0. The phone measures 167.2x76.4x9.0 and weighs 203 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.