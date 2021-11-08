Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G looks to be a rebadged model of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launched in India in July.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 November 2021 12:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G comes in three colours – Mint, Gray, and White

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G comes with up to 128GB of storage
  • Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G has a USB Type-C port, supports 15W charging

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G has been unveiled in Russia. The phone is a rebadged model of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G that was launched in India in July this year. The Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G features a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display and has an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G price, sale

The new Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G pricing and availability has not been announced. The phone has launched in Mint, Gray, and White colour options. It comes in two configurations 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G runs on Android-based One UI and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) TFT LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage comes in options of 64GB and 128GB with the additional choice of expanding further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Rear camera features include 10x digital zoom and 120fps slow motion video with HD resolution.

There is a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support on the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.0. The phone measures 167.2x76.4x9.0 and weighs 203 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
