Samsung Galaxy A22 Camera Specifications Leak, Expected to Launch in June

Samsung Galaxy A22 is reported to feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 March 2021 13:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy A22 camera module may be co-developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 is expected to come in both 4G and 5G options
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 may launch sometime in June
  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics said to be co-developer of cameras on the phone

Samsung Galaxy A22 camera specifications and expected launch date have leaked online. The smartphone has been under development for a while, and now a new report has leaked some previously unknown information about the rumoured handset including its camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A22 is reported to feature a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The report also claims that the Samsung Galaxy A22 may launch sometime in June. Samsung is hosting a Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17 where it is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 phones.

Korean publication The Elec has reported that the Samsung Galaxy A22 may have a quad rear camera setup that is likely to include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. This is identical to the camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A21s launched last year. The Samsung Galaxy A22, just like the Galaxy A21s, is also said to feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The report adds that the front camera module of the Samsung Galaxy A22 may be produced by Coasia. Samsung Electro-Mechanics is said to be the co-developer of the other cameras on the rumoured phone. The same company is also reported to have developed camera modules for the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 models expected to launch tomorrow, March 17. Samsung Electro-Mechanics is said to have previously supplied camera modules only for Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series phones. However, it is now looking to procure camera modules for mid-to-low-tier smartphones as well, which could impact earnings of other camera module suppliers like Mcnex, Partron, Cammsys, and Powerlogics.

Samsung Galaxy A22 is expected to come in both 4G and 5G options. The phone may come in Grey, Light Green, Purple, and White colour options. It may launch in two RAM and storage models.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung Galaxy A22 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
