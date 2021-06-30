Samsung Galaxy A22 has silently debuted in India via the company's own, just days after it allegedly went on sale in India via offline stores. The new Samsung phone comes with quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Samsung Galaxy A22 also features a 90Hz AMOLED display and offers 15W fast charging. The smartphone first arrived in Europe earlier this month, alongside the Galaxy A22 5G. It also comes as the successor to the Galaxy A21 that was launched in the US in April last year.

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India, availability details

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India has been set at Rs. 18,499 for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes in Black and Mint colour options. The phone is currently available for purchase through the Samsung India site. However, it is also likely to soon go on sale through other retail channels.

Notably, the listed pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A22 in India is higher when compared with that of the Galaxy M32 that was launched just earlier this month at a starting price of Rs. 14,999. The Galaxy M32, however, offers a list of upgrades, including a 6,000mAh battery and more megapixel count in the rear camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 debuted in Europe in three distinct configurations, namely the 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and the 6GB + 128GB. Some recent reports also claimed Samsung would also launch the Galaxy F22 in the Indian market in the second week of July as a rebranded Galaxy A22.

Samsung Galaxy A22 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A22 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core and features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by octa-core SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that carries a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy A22 has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 38 hours of talk time on a 4G network. The phone also has 15W Adaptive Fast Charging. Besides, it measures 159.3x73.6x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

