Samsung Galaxy A22 5G May Launch in Second Half of 2021 in India, Price Tipped: Report

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is reported to launch with an affordable price tag of KRW 200,000 (roughly Rs. 13,300).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 December 2020 13:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is set to be the successor to Samsung Galaxy A21 launched this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may compete with budget handsets from Xiaomi
  • The phone is expected to launch in other South East Asian markets as well
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may reportedly launch in the second half of 2021. The phone is expected to launch in markets like India and other South East Asian countries as well. It is positioned to be as one of the most affordable 5G handsets in the future. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A21 that was launched in April this year. In the first half of 2021, Samsung is also expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G phone that may be priced slightly higher than the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

Korean publication Daum.net reports that Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may launch in the second half of 2021. If true, this marks a slight delay in the company's traditional yearly refresh cycle, as the predecessor Samsung Galaxy A21 was launched in April. In any event, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be priced at KRW 200,000 (roughly Rs. 13,300). It may launch in India and other South East Asian markets. Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch, Samsung is reported to launch the Galaxy A32 5G that is expected to be slightly expensive than the Galaxy A22 5G. The latter is being speculated to accelerate adoption of 5G in developing markets.

The new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to compete with affordable smartphones from OEMs like Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Samsung may adopt the JDM (joint development and production method) process for building the Galaxy A22 5G. In this process, Samsung outsources product development, design, and production processes but is partially involved in some of the aspects like selection of major product specifications and parts. The report says that 20-30 percent of Samsung Electronics' smartphones shipped this year were produced using the JDM method.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted that Samsung Galaxy A22 5G could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. Further specifications are not known yet at the moment.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A20 price in India
