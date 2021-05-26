Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked via Online Listing, Launch Expected Soon

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G could be Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone, but the company has not shared any details about it yet.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 May 2021 12:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked via Online Listing, Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may have a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G does not have a release date yet
  • The phone may support 15W fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G could launch in Europe soon

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price has leaked online. The phone is expected to be the cheapest 5G offering from Samsung, but the company has not shared any details on the phone yet. The European pricing was allegedly spotted on a retailer website and the phone is said to be priced at EUR 185 (roughly Rs. 16,500). The listing also hints that the phone could launch soon. Previous rumours suggest there will be a 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A22 as well.

According to a report by DealNTech, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been spotted on a European retailer website ahead of its launch. The listing reportedly shows that the phone will cost EUR 185. This is said to be the price for the 64GB storage model. It report adds that with VAT rates included, the phone could cost around EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,800) for the base variant. The listing reportedly does not reveal any other details about the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications (expected)

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G have leaked in the past. The phone is said to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is also rumoured to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and include 15W fast charging support. Further, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is said to weigh 205 grams and measure 9mm in thickness. A recent Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) listing suggested Bluetooth v5.0 support for the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

Earlier this month, alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G were leaked, showing a notch for the selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is said to sport a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, back in March, it was reported that the phone will launch in grey, light green, purple, and white colour options.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
ISRO History at a Glimpse: From Carrying Rocket Parts on Bicycle to Aiming for Mars Within 6 Decades

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked via Online Listing, Launch Expected Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  3. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  5. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 'Spurned & Burned' Is Live — What's New?
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  7. UK Space Agency, Rolls Royce Pursuing Nuclear-Powered Space Exploration
  8. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  9. Samsung Galaxy M32 Support Page Goes Live, Hints at Imminent India Launch
  10. WhatsApp Said to Sue Government in Attempt to Block New Regulations
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, Pad Pro 2021, Pad Plus, and Pad Tablets With Snapdragon SoCs Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked via Online Listing, Launch Expected Soon
  3. ISRO History at a Glimpse: From Carrying Rocket Parts on Bicycle to Aiming for Mars Within 6 Decades
  4. Amazon Accused of Unfair Pricing Strategies in New US Suit
  5. Oracle Launches Arm-Based Cloud Computing Service Using Ampere Chips
  6. Google Assures Compliance With India’s New Digital Rules, Says Will Keep Policies as Transparent as Possible
  7. Game of Thrones Spin-Off 10,000 Ships Taps Amanda Segel as Writer: Report
  8. Domino’s India Data Breach: Company Claims No Financial Details Compromised, Customers Have Been Informed
  9. Aarogya Setu Will Now Show Blue Ticks, Blue Shield for Vaccinated Individuals
  10. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Start at 12 Noon on May 27 via Vijay Sales, Croma, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com