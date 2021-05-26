Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price has leaked online. The phone is expected to be the cheapest 5G offering from Samsung, but the company has not shared any details on the phone yet. The European pricing was allegedly spotted on a retailer website and the phone is said to be priced at EUR 185 (roughly Rs. 16,500). The listing also hints that the phone could launch soon. Previous rumours suggest there will be a 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A22 as well.

According to a report by DealNTech, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been spotted on a European retailer website ahead of its launch. The listing reportedly shows that the phone will cost EUR 185. This is said to be the price for the 64GB storage model. It report adds that with VAT rates included, the phone could cost around EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,800) for the base variant. The listing reportedly does not reveal any other details about the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications (expected)

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G have leaked in the past. The phone is said to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is also rumoured to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and include 15W fast charging support. Further, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is said to weigh 205 grams and measure 9mm in thickness. A recent Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) listing suggested Bluetooth v5.0 support for the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

Earlier this month, alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G were leaked, showing a notch for the selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is said to sport a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, back in March, it was reported that the phone will launch in grey, light green, purple, and white colour options.