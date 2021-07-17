Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12s Pricing, Specifications Tipped; India Launch Date Still a Mystery

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12s Pricing, Specifications Tipped; India Launch Date Still a Mystery

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G could arrive in India with MediaTek Dimensity 700 and a 90Hz display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 July 2021 18:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12s Pricing, Specifications Tipped; India Launch Date Still a Mystery

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was launched in Europe with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G’s 8GB RAM model could cost Rs. 21,999
  • Samsung has not shared pricing for the Galaxy A22 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A12s may be powered by Exynos 850 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to launch in India next month but it looks like pricing for the phone has been leaked. The phone is expeceted to be offered in two RAM + storage configurations and start from just under Rs. 20,000. The phone was launched in the European market in June and is now finally set to make its way to India. Additionally, a known tipster has shared pricing and specifications for Samsung Galaxy A12s and this phone is expected to start at EUR 180 (roughly Rs. 15,900).

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India (expected)

Starting with the Galaxy A22 5G, a report by 91Mobiles states that the phone will be offered in a 6GB + 128GB storage variant and an 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs. 19,999 and the 8GB RAM variant is said to cost Rs. 21,999. The report notes that this price includes GST. To recall, the Galaxy A22 5G was launched in the European market for EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the base 4GB + 64GB model. The 4GB + 128GB storage model costs EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,100). It also launched in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage configurations, but pricing for those was not shared. The Galaxy A22 5G comes in Grey, Mint, Violet, and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications (expected)

The specifications for the phone are expected to stay the same when it arrives in India. If so, the Galaxy A22 5G will feature 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core SoC believed to be MediaTek Dimensity 700. In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A12s price (expected)

Known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted that Samsung Galaxy A12s will be offered in 4GB + 64GB storage configuration that will cost EUR 180 while the 4GB + 128GB model will cost EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,700). It is expected to launch in Black, Blue, and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A12s specifications (expected)

As for the specifications, Ambhore adds that the phone will be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC and come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. The tipster states rest of the specifications of the Galaxy A12s will be the same as Samsung Galaxy A12 that was lunched in India in February this year. If so, the Galaxy A12s will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V display and pack a quad rear camera setup. It will be headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung Galaxy A12s will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A22 5G's India launch or the Galaxy A12s so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A12s

Samsung Galaxy A12s

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A12s, Samsung Galaxy A12s Price, Samsung Galaxy A12s Specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Encrypted Cloud Backups Being Tested for Android

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12s Pricing, Specifications Tipped; India Launch Date Still a Mystery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch
  2. Nokia XR20 First Look May Have Appeared Officially Ahead of Launch
  3. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  5. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Make History With Unpiloted Civilian Space Flight
  6. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Is This Elon Musk's Most Cryptic Tweet Ever? 
  8. Realme Narzo 30 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Comparison: To 5G or Not to 5G?
  9. OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
  10. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12s Pricing, Specifications Tipped; India Launch Date Still a Mystery
  2. WhatsApp Encrypted Cloud Backups Being Tested for Android
  3. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers in August, Company Confirms
  5. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G Price, Design, Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video Ahead of July 21 Launch
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Facing Several Issues After July Update, Krafton Says Working on Fix
  7. Anthony Bourdain Documentary 'Roadrunner' Uses AI to Deepfake His Voice; Gets Criticised
  8. Dogecoin Creator Says He Need to Write Cryptic Tweets Like Elon Musk; His Response Was Epic
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
  10. Google Tool That Shows How the Weather Is Like Around the World Gains Traction After Developer Quits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com