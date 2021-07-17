Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to launch in India next month but it looks like pricing for the phone has been leaked. The phone is expeceted to be offered in two RAM + storage configurations and start from just under Rs. 20,000. The phone was launched in the European market in June and is now finally set to make its way to India. Additionally, a known tipster has shared pricing and specifications for Samsung Galaxy A12s and this phone is expected to start at EUR 180 (roughly Rs. 15,900).

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India (expected)

Starting with the Galaxy A22 5G, a report by 91Mobiles states that the phone will be offered in a 6GB + 128GB storage variant and an 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs. 19,999 and the 8GB RAM variant is said to cost Rs. 21,999. The report notes that this price includes GST. To recall, the Galaxy A22 5G was launched in the European market for EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the base 4GB + 64GB model. The 4GB + 128GB storage model costs EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,100). It also launched in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage configurations, but pricing for those was not shared. The Galaxy A22 5G comes in Grey, Mint, Violet, and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications (expected)

The specifications for the phone are expected to stay the same when it arrives in India. If so, the Galaxy A22 5G will feature 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core SoC believed to be MediaTek Dimensity 700. In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A12s price (expected)

Known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted that Samsung Galaxy A12s will be offered in 4GB + 64GB storage configuration that will cost EUR 180 while the 4GB + 128GB model will cost EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,700). It is expected to launch in Black, Blue, and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A12s specifications (expected)

As for the specifications, Ambhore adds that the phone will be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC and come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. The tipster states rest of the specifications of the Galaxy A12s will be the same as Samsung Galaxy A12 that was lunched in India in February this year. If so, the Galaxy A12s will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V display and pack a quad rear camera setup. It will be headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung Galaxy A12s will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A22 5G's India launch or the Galaxy A12s so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.