Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications, Renders, Colour Options Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by the MediaTek DImensity 700 SoC, whereas the 4G model is powered by the Helio G80 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 May 2021 18:38 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is seen sporting a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 4G model may have an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Both models likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may feature a 6.4-inch full-HD LCD display

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and its 4G counterpart's specifications and renders have surfaced online. These two models are expected to be slightly toned-down variants of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G that was launched earlier. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 4G have several differences, and while they look almost identical in design, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the 5G model, whereas the 4G model houses an in-display fingerprint scanner. The two phones also have several differences in other specifications as well.

In its report, 91Mobiles shared the renders and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 4G models. The report says that both the models may launch in the coming months and are likely to be made available in four colour options – Black, White, Purple, and Green. An exact launch date hasn't been announced by Samsung yet.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is reported to feature a waterdrop-style notch with a slight chin at the bottom. There may be a square-shaped camera module on the back that houses three sensors with one 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is seen sporting a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Other specifications on Samsung Galaxy A22 5G may include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ LCD display and be powered by MediaTek DImensity 700 SoC. The phone is reported to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It is listed to weigh 205 grams and be 9mm thick.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G specifications (expected)

samsung galaxy a22 91mobiles Samsung Galaxy A22 4G

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is also seen to have a waterdrop-style notch display with a slight chin at the bottom. It has a square-shaped camera module just like the 5G model, but it houses four sensors instead of three. This setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone is reported to have a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies. On the 4G variant, an in-display fingerprint sensor is seen.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G model may have a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The 4G model is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery as well with 15W charging. It could weigh 185 grams and be 8.5mm thick.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung Galaxy A22 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Assistant Gets ‘Your Apps’ Settings Menu, More Colourful UI in The Works: Reports



 
 

