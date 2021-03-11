Samsung Galaxy A22 4G variant could launch in the second half of this year, as per a report. The company is expected to be working on a more affordable 5G smartphone dubbed to be the Galaxy A22 5G, but it looks like there will be a 4G variant as well that could be launched in the H2 2021. The Galaxy A22 4G could come with model number SM-A225F and there is no official information on the specifications or design of the purported phone.

Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A22 5G or the 4G variant. However, back in January 2020, the company reportedly trademarked several Galaxy A-series phones, including the Galaxy A22. Back in December last year, it was reported that the Galaxy A22 5G will be launched in the second half of 2021. Now, a new report by Galaxy Club states there will be a 4G variant of the phone as well. While the report states the 5G variant of the phone will carry model number SM-A225F, a separate report by SamMobile states the 5G variant will have model number SM-A226B while the 4G variant will have the model number SM-A225F.

The report also states that the 4G variant of the Galaxy A22 will be sold in some regions in Europe.

The rumoured Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be the company's cheapest 5G offering that will replace the current cheapest 5G phone from Samsung, the Galaxy A32 5G. Galaxy A32 comes in a 4G variant as well and Samsung seems to have the same plans for the Galaxy A22. Recently, the colour options for the Galaxy A22 5G were leaked and the phone may come in Grey, Light Green, Purple, and White colour options. It may launch in two RAM and storage options.

