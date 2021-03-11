Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Variant With Model Number SM-A225F Could Launch in H2 2021

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to come in Grey, Light Green, Purple, and White colour options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 March 2021 17:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Variant With Model Number SM-A225F Could Launch in H2 2021

Samsung Galaxy A22 could be cheapest 5G phone replacing Galaxy A32 5G (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 4G may launch in second half of 2021
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G could come with model number SM-A226B
  • Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G variant could launch in the second half of this year, as per a report. The company is expected to be working on a more affordable 5G smartphone dubbed to be the Galaxy A22 5G, but it looks like there will be a 4G variant as well that could be launched in the H2 2021. The Galaxy A22 4G could come with model number SM-A225F and there is no official information on the specifications or design of the purported phone.

Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A22 5G or the 4G variant. However, back in January 2020, the company reportedly trademarked several Galaxy A-series phones, including the Galaxy A22. Back in December last year, it was reported that the Galaxy A22 5G will be launched in the second half of 2021. Now, a new report by Galaxy Club states there will be a 4G variant of the phone as well. While the report states the 5G variant of the phone will carry model number SM-A225F, a separate report by SamMobile states the 5G variant will have model number SM-A226B while the 4G variant will have the model number SM-A225F.

The report also states that the 4G variant of the Galaxy A22 will be sold in some regions in Europe.

The rumoured Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be the company's cheapest 5G offering that will replace the current cheapest 5G phone from Samsung, the Galaxy A32 5G. Galaxy A32 comes in a 4G variant as well and Samsung seems to have the same plans for the Galaxy A22. Recently, the colour options for the Galaxy A22 5G were leaked and the phone may come in Grey, Light Green, Purple, and White colour options. It may launch in two RAM and storage options.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M42 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, May Be Rebrand of Galaxy A42 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Variant With Model Number SM-A225F Could Launch in H2 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  2. YouTube Set to Deduct US Taxes From Creators Outside US
  3. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  5. Poco X3 Pro Many Launch in India on March 30, Company Tweet Suggests
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray Release Date Set for May
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Specifications
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  9. Xiaomi Announces Discounts on Several Mi Notebook Models in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay to Roll Out Personalised Rewards and Recommendation Feature for Indian Users: What It Means
  2. Gmail for Android Gets New Button That Makes It Easier to Copy and Paste Email Addresses
  3. iPhone 12 Assembly Starts in India, Apple Announces
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Variant With Model Number SM-A225F Could Launch in H2 2021
  5. Samsung Galaxy M42 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, May Be Rebrand of Galaxy A42 5G
  6. TikTok to Be Blocked in Pakistan on Court Order, Telecoms Regulator Says
  7. Netflix Mobile+ Plan Returns to India at Lower Rs. 299 Price Point in New Test
  8. iPhone 12 mini Production Will Be Reduced for H1 2021 as Part of Broader Adjustment: Report
  9. Acer Nitro 5 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Launched in India
  10. Google Chrome for Android Gets Preview Option to Show Pages Before Opening Fully
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com