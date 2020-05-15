Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A21s Launched With Quad-Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s was launched for GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 16,500) in London.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 15 May 2020 17:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A21s Launched With Quad-Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A21s was launched on Friday
  • It features quad-camera setup at the back
  • The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s was launched by the company on Friday in London. The phone had seen quite a few leaks in the last few days after which Samsung has gone official with the phone. It comes with Samsung's Infinity-O display, a quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung's upcoming mid-range phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio. The phone will initially be available in the UK and will then go on sale in other parts of the world including India.

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications

Samsung's Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720X1600 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs One UI on top of Android 10. The phone is powered by an octa-core (two quad cores clocked at 2.0GHz each) processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable using a microSD card up to 512GB.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with quad cameras at the back. The cameras include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixelf/2.4 depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It also comes with an LED flash.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology. The dimensions of the phone are 75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm.

Samsung Galaxy A21s sale, price

Samsung Galaxy A21s will go on sale in the UK starting June 19. Price of the phone starts at GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 16,500). The availability of the phone in India is unknown so far. The colour options for the phone include Black, White, and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Display 6.50-inch
Processor 2GHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A21s Price
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Motorola Razr (2019) Android 10 Update Now Rolling Out in India
Zomato to Lay Off Over 500 Employees, Announces Up to 50 Percent Pay Cut For Rest

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A21s Launched With Quad-Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronomers Discover Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Galaxy
  2. Epic Games Store Crashes After Making GTA V Available for Free
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Outsold All Other Android Phones in Q1: Research Report
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  5. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  6. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  7. Mi TV 4 55 Will Not Get Any More Android TV Updates, Says Xiaomi
  8. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. Redmi 5G Phone With Octa-Core Chipset, OLED Display Spotted on TENAA
  10. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix, Zee5 See Over 200 Percent Increase in Interest in India During Lockdown: JustWatch
  2. Google Pixel 4a Rumoured to Be Priced at $349 for 128GB Model
  3. Zomato to Lay Off Over 500 Employees, Announces Up to 50 Percent Pay Cut For Rest
  4. Samsung Galaxy A21s Launched With Quad-Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Motorola Razr (2019) Android 10 Update Now Rolling Out in India
  6. Goqii Vital 3.0 Band Launched in India With Ability to Measure Body Temperature
  7. Jeff Bezos Could Become First-Ever Trillionaire, Mukesh Ambani and Jack Ma Also Expected: Comparisun
  8. Jio Revises ‘Work From Home’ Add-on 4G Data Packs to Add 30 Days Validity
  9. Singapore State Investor Temasek Joins Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Project
  10. TSMC to Build Arizona Chip Plant as US-China Tech Rivalry Escalates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com