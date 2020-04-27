Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A21s Detailed Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A21s will succeed the Galaxy A20s

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 27 April 2020 13:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy A21s Detailed Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A21s tipped to sport a 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy A21 (seen above) had a 4,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A21s tipped to sport triple camera setup
  • Previous leaks hint at a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone will come with Bluetooth 5 and NFC

The Samsung Galaxy A21s has been the subject of multiple leaks in the past few weeks, and some new information about the phone has now surfaced. Samsung launched the Galaxy A21 earlier this month in the US, and it is known that the company has a Galaxy A21s in the works. These fresh leaks tip key specifications before the official launch of the product giving us a fair idea of what to expect.

These leaks are courtesy Sudhanshu Ambhore who has revealed leaks for a while now. The tipster revealed that the information about the Samsung Galaxy A21s is from a new source and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy A21s will be a successor to the Galaxy A20s. The Galaxy A21s is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch display with HD+ resolution, with a triple camera setup at the back. The primary camera is expected to be a 48-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The selfie camera is expected to be a 13-megapixel unit, but it isn't known if it'll be a hole-punch design like the Galaxy A21 or a dew-drop notch.

The tipster also mentions a 5,000mAh battery which is in-line with a previous leak about the Galaxy A21s. He also tips that the device will sport 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The Galaxy A21s was leaked in the past on Geekbench tipping 3GB of RAM and an Exynos 850 SoC.

Ambhore also said that the Samsung Galaxy A21s will have a fingerprint scanner, a MicroUSB port, NFC, dual-SIM connectivity, Bluetooth 5, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is tipped to be Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

