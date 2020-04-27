The Samsung Galaxy A21s has been the subject of multiple leaks in the past few weeks, and some new information about the phone has now surfaced. Samsung launched the Galaxy A21 earlier this month in the US, and it is known that the company has a Galaxy A21s in the works. These fresh leaks tip key specifications before the official launch of the product giving us a fair idea of what to expect.

These leaks are courtesy Sudhanshu Ambhore who has revealed leaks for a while now. The tipster revealed that the information about the Samsung Galaxy A21s is from a new source and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy A21s will be a successor to the Galaxy A20s. The Galaxy A21s is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch display with HD+ resolution, with a triple camera setup at the back. The primary camera is expected to be a 48-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The selfie camera is expected to be a 13-megapixel unit, but it isn't known if it'll be a hole-punch design like the Galaxy A21 or a dew-drop notch.

Samsung Galaxy A21s-

6.55" IPS, HD+, 720 x 1600

48MP + 8MP + 2MP

13MP

3GB + 64GB

microSD slot

5000mAh

FS scanner, Micro USB, NFC, Dual SIM, 3.5mm jack, BT 5.0

Black, Blue & White



Note- This info is from a relatively new source, so it's better to take it with a pinch of salt???? — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) April 25, 2020

The tipster also mentions a 5,000mAh battery which is in-line with a previous leak about the Galaxy A21s. He also tips that the device will sport 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The Galaxy A21s was leaked in the past on Geekbench tipping 3GB of RAM and an Exynos 850 SoC.

Ambhore also said that the Samsung Galaxy A21s will have a fingerprint scanner, a MicroUSB port, NFC, dual-SIM connectivity, Bluetooth 5, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is tipped to be Black, Blue, and White colour options.