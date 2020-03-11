Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A21s Will Have a Large 5,000mAh Battery and Macro Camera: Report

The upcoming Galaxy A21s is reported to have a 2-megapixel macro lens as part of the rear camera setup.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 March 2020 12:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy A21s Will Have a Large 5,000mAh Battery and Macro Camera: Report

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy A21 might have quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy A21s might have a 5,000mAh battery
  • It may come with a 2-megapixel macro camera
  • There is no launch date as of yet for the Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s is expected to be next in line for Samsung's ‘A' series smartphones. While not a lot is known about the phone, an alleged picture of its battery with model number EB-BA217ABY has surfaced on Russian parts supplier Naviglon and the SafetyKorea database. According to Naviglon, the phone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery which seems to be a growing trend in Samsung smartphones. The model number of the battery coincides with the SM-A217F which is expected to be the model number for the Galaxy A21s.

The listing on SafetyKorea shows just the battery and its dimensions, but the photo is not very clear so it is hard to make out what capacity is printed on the battery itself. But, Naviglon has it listed as “Samsung Galaxy A21s SM-A217F/DS EB-BA217ABY 5000mAh.” Interestingly, there are two listings with the model number EB-BA217ABY on SafetyKorea with different certification dates and different images.

Previous reports have stated that the Galaxy A21s will come with a 2-megapixel macro camera but there is no information on what the rear camera setup will be. It is likely to have 32GB and 64GB storage variants that come in Black, Blue, Red, and White.

The Galaxy A21s will be part of the Galaxy A21 series and leaks surrounding the Galaxy A21 suggest quad rear cameras and a hole-punch design. It may also include a macro camera and have dual-LED flash on the back, along with a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. This might give an idea on the camera setup and fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy A21s but we'll have to wait for the official announcement to get confirmation.

The Galaxy A21s does not have a launch date yet and there is no information on the availability or pricing for the phone.

Elon Musk Worries SpaceX Won't Get to Mars Before He Dies

