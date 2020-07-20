Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India has been dropped by Rs. 1,000 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. Its 4GB + 64GB storage option, however, retails at the unchanged price tag of Rs. 16,499. Both the Samsung smartphones are available to purchase in three colour options via Samsung stores and major e-retailers. Launched in India in June, the Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with features such as quad rear cameras, Samsung Exynos 850 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A21s (6GB + 64GB) price in India

The price of the 6GB + 64GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy A21s has been dropped from Rs. 18,499 to Rs. 17,499. The development was first shared by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung to confirm this development. However, no official response has been made yet.

The phone is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options via Amazon and Samsung India site.

The Galaxy A21s was first launched in the UK in May and arrived in India on June 17.

Samsung Galaxy A21s (6GB + 64GB) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A21s runs on Android 10-based One UI. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There's a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, housed inside the hole-punch cut out on the front panel. The Galaxy A21s packs 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy A21s measures 163.6x75.3x 8.9mm and weighs 192 grams.

