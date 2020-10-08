Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB + 128GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will go on sale on October 10

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 October 2020 17:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy A21s also comes in a base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration

Highlights
  • New Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,499
  • Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB +64GB storage is currently priced at Rs. 16,499
  • The 6GB + 128GB model will be available in black, blue and silver

Samsung Galaxy A21s has received a new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India. This phone was launched in two models: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. The new Samsung Galaxy A21s model just comes with more storage and all of the other specifications remain the same. Key features of the phone include a 5,000mAh battery and a quad camera setup at the back. The Samsung Galaxy A21s has a hole-punch display design and features a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model price in India, sale

The new Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,499 in India. This new model will go on sale starting October 10 on Samsung.com, leading online portals, retail stores, and even Samsung Opera House.

This new Samsung Galaxy A21s model will come in an additional silver colour option, over and above the regular blue and black options that were offered earlier. Launch offers on this new Samsung Galaxy A21s model include cashback of Rs 750 when opting for EMI transactions on ICICI Bank debit or credit cards. This offer is valid only till October 16.

Other Samsung Galaxy A21s models are priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option and to Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. These models received a price cut just a few weeks ago. Currently, these are available in Blue, Black, and White options.

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A21s runs on Android 10-based One UI software. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There's a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the front panel.

The Galaxy A21s packs 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala
