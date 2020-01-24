Samsung revamped its Galaxy A series last year, and the company introduced a slew of phones in this new series catering to different audiences. This year, successors are expected to arrive, with the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 already official. The Galaxy A21 has been in the rumour mill for a while now, and now a new report suggests that the phone will have a macro camera. The model number of the phone is likely to be SM-A2127F, and the report also reveals few other key specifications and colour options of the Galaxy A21.

SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy A21, expected to release sometime this year, is in development for the US market. It is tipped to sport a 2-megapixel macro camera, but the number of rear sensors hasn't been revealed. Although a previous case render leak suggests a triple rear camera setup. The phone is also tipped to offer 32GB and 64GB storage options, and be available in four colour options at the least – Black, Blue, Red, and White. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 phones sport 5-megapixel macro cameras, and the Galaxy A21 is now reported to sport a slightly lesser resolution camera. This hints that all the 2020 Galaxy A-series phones may sport a macro lens, even the low-end variants. Of course, this is just speculation and should be taken lightly.

The report also says that the Samsung may launch the Galaxy A21 in select markets only, and other markets may see the launch of the Galaxy A21s. The previous case render leak suggests that the Galaxy A21 may sport a waterdrop-style notch, thin bezels on all sides, and a triple rear camera setup. A cut out for the rear fingerprint sensor is also seen on the case, and three cameras are expected to be aligned vertically. In these renders, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port are spotted on the bottom edge, and a gradient back panel design is seen.