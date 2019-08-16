Samsung Galaxy A-Series 2020 Lineup's Camera Specifications Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A series saw a massive redesign this year, and a slew of new phones were launched in the revamped series catering to different price categories. Now, some details of the Galaxy A-series phones slated to launch next year have been leaked. As many as eight phones are expected to launch in 2020, and their camera specifications have now surfaced online. This lot includes a Samsung Galaxy A91 that is tipped to offer a 108-megapixel main sensor in a quad camera setup at the back.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has taken to Twitter to leak that the Galaxy A series will see the launch of as many as eight phones – the Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91. The naming scheme was tipped earlier this month. Getting back to the latest leak, according to the tipster, all the phones will be equipped with different camera configurations and the optic specifications have been detailed. Starting with the Galaxy A21, the phone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup – 13-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A31 has a similar triple camera setup at the back but it is expected to house a 16-megapixel main sensor. The Galaxy A41's triple rear camera setup will see the main sensor bump to 24-megapixel, while it will continue to sport an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A51, on the other hand, will sport a quad camera setup – with a 32-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A61 will also sport a quad camera setup, but with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 10-megapxiel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A71's quad rear camera setup also houses a 48-megapixel main sensor, but has a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a Time of Flight (ToF) fourth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A81 will take it up a notch with a 64-megapixel main sensor, presumably the ISOCELL GW1 sensor launched a while ago. This will be accompanied by a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapxiel telephoto lens that will be equipped with either 2x or 5x optical zoom capabilities. There will also be a ToF sensor on board.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A91 will have a massive 108-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, and a ToF sensor. To recall the 48-megapixel sensor will be able to output 12-megapixel resolution images, and the 64-megapixel lens will be able to output 16-megapixel resolution photos. If Samsung follows this trend, the 108-megapixel sensor will be able to output 27-megapixel resolution images. Samsung had unveiled the 108-megapixel sensor - called ISOCELL Bright HMX - earlier this week, and said the first phone with this sensor would be launched by Xiaomi. All of these above mentioned phones are expected to launch starting next year, so it's going to be a while before they are official.