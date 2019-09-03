Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A20s TENAA Listing Tips Triple Rear Cameras and Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor

Samsung Galaxy A20s TENAA Listing Tips Triple Rear Cameras and Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor

We now have face for the Galaxy A20s

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 15:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A20s TENAA Listing Tips Triple Rear Cameras and Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor

Photo Credit: TENAA

The Galaxy A20s could launch soon

Highlights
  • The Galaxy A20s shows up on TENAA certification site
  • It has three rear cameras and a capacitive fingerprint sensor
  • The phone is expected to officially launch soon

Samsung Galaxy A20s may just have been certified, giving us a look at what the smartphone will look like. Now that the Galaxy Note 10+ launch is over and done with, Samsung is focussing on refreshing its Galaxy A-series smartphone. With a slew of new launches from Xiaomi and Realme, Samsung's current lineup is beginning to look a bit stale. The company recently announced the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s, and according to a recent TENAA listing, the Galaxy A20s will also be arriving soon. The phone is listed on Chinese certification site, which hints at an imminent launch.

The new 's' refresh of the Galaxy A series brings in a new cosmetic design and updated specifications, but not all of them are direct successors to their corresponding models. The Galaxy A30s for instance features a HD+ display, instead of a full-HD+ display that's on the Galaxy A30 (Review). The Galaxy A20s hasn't been made official by Samsung yet but the recent TENAA listing suggests it definitely exists and should launch soon. The listing (in Chinese) states the model number as ‘SM-A2070,' which is the same number which popped up last week on the Bluetooth SIG certification site, and was thought to be the Galaxy A20s. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A20s also received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification earlier this month carrying the model number SM-A207F/DS.

The TENAA listing doesn't have any more information about the phone, other than the fact that it's a dual-SIM device and will run on Android. According to a leaked listing of TENAA specifications on Slashleaks, the Galaxy A20s is expecting to feature a 6.49-inch display, measure about 7.99mm in thickness and pack in a 4,000mAh battery. The four images of the device on TENAA give us an idea how it will look. It's hard to tell what kind of Infinity cutout the screen will have but there's a definite presence of a notch with a selfie camera in it. The back of the phone has the three rear cameras, an LED flash and a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A20s, Samsung Galaxy A20s price, Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India, Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Redmi K20 Series 'Pearl White' Colour Option Teased to Launch in India Tomorrow
Samsung Galaxy A20s TENAA Listing Tips Triple Rear Cameras and Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI
  2. OnePlus TV to Have Eight Speakers With 50W Output, Dolby Atmos Support
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  4. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  5. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  6. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  7. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram
  8. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  9. Nokia 8.1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 15,999
  10. Realme 5 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Realme.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A20s TENAA Listing Tips Triple Rear Cameras and Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor
  2. Nokia 8.1 Price in India Cut, 4GB RAM Variant Now Available at Rs. 15,999
  3. Redmi K20 Series 'Pearl White' Colour Option Teased to Launch in India Tomorrow
  4. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Price in India, Specifications, Features, and Release Date: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Xiaomi to Launch 4 Phones With Samsung's 108-Megapixel Camera Sensor: Report
  6. Lenovo K10 Note, A6 Note Specifications Revealed in Flipkart Teasers Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get Fifth Android Q Developer Preview
  8. Realme Q to Sport 4,035mAh Battery, 20W VOOC Fast Charging Tech: CMO
  9. Apple Watch to Get Sleep Tracking Feature, May Be Announced Next Week: Report
  10. The Family Man Teaser Trailer Offers a Peek at Amazon’s Next Indian Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.