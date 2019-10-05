Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 450 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India starts at Rs. 11,999.

Updated: 5 October 2019 12:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 450 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20s features an HD+ Infinity-V display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A20s comes in two different RAM and storage options
  • The phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Samsung announced the Galaxy A20s globally last month

Samsung Galaxy A20s has been launched in India, following its launch in Malaysia last month. The new Galaxy A-series phone comes as an upgrade to the Galaxy A20 that was launched earlier this year. The key highlights of the Galaxy A20s include an HD+ display and triple rear cameras. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology and supports 15W fast charging. Additionally, the Galaxy A20s houses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and sports three distinct colour options with a mirror-like finish. The phone also has up to 64GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 13,999. The smartphone comes in Black, Blue, and Green colour options. Moreover, it will go on sale later today through the Samsung India eShop, Samsung Opera House, and leading e-commerce portals and retail stores across the country.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A20s was announced globally last month. It comes as an upgrade to the Galaxy A20 that was launched in India back in April.

Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A20s runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A20s has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint sensor (at the back), gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Samsung has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A20s that supports 15W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 163.3x77.5x8.0mm and weighs 183 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 450 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
