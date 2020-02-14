Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Cut for 4GB RAM Variant, Now Available at Rs. 12,999

Samsung India online store and Amazon India are carrying the revised Galaxy A20s price.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 February 2020 17:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Cut for 4GB RAM Variant, Now Available at Rs. 12,999

Samsung Galaxy A20s was launched in India in October last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A20s 3GB RAM variant received a price cut last month
  • The phone with 4GB RAM was available at Rs. 13,999 previously
  • Samsung Galaxy A20s comes with a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India has been reduced by Rs. 1,000. The latest price cut is applicable on the 4GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A20s. Last month, Samsung slashed the price of the Galaxy A20s 3GB RAM model to Rs. 10,999. The smartphone was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 11,999. Key highlights of the Galaxy A20s include an HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with a gradient back finish.

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India has been slashed to Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone was launched in October last year at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM model. The latest price cut is visible on the Samsung India online store. It is also reflecting on the Amazon India website. Moreover, Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has suggested its presence through offline stores in the country as well.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung India for clarity on the price cut and will update this space as and when the company responds.

The new price cut comes just weeks after Samsung dropped the price of the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model of the Galaxy A20s. The phone debuted at Rs. 11,999 in the country but its price to Rs. 10,999.

Samsung Galaxy 20s specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A20s runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) Infinity-V display. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, there is the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung has provided up to 64GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy A20s that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Besides, it packs a 163.3x77.5x8.0mm and weighs 183 grams.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India, Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications, Samsung Galaxy A20s, Samsung India, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
