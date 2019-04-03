Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A20e Allegedly Spotted on US FCC Site Ahead of Expected April 10 Launch

03 April 2019
Samsung Galaxy A20e Allegedly Spotted on US FCC Site Ahead of Expected April 10 Launch

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy A20e has allegedly received FCC certification

It could be powered by an Exynos 7885 SoC

It is likely to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box

Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is expected to launch next week on April 10, has now allegedly received US FCC certification. The certification listing reveals a few more details about the Galaxy A20e. This smartphone has leaked multiple times in the past revealing different details about it. Samsung recently launched the new Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A50 to give people more smartphones to choose from on a budget. The Samsung Galaxy A20e is likely to be positioned lower than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A20 but possibly higher than the budget-focused Samsung Galaxy A10.

The latest FCC certification listing hints that the Samsung Galaxy A20e has a smaller 5.84-inch display compared to the 6.4-inch panel on the Samsung Galaxy A20. While the screen resolution hasn't leaked yet, it is possible that the A20e will sport an HD+ panel. The same listing also reveals that the A20e will bear an SM-A202F/DS model number. The alleged US FCC listing of the Samsung Galaxy A20e was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

A previous leak stated that the Samsung Galaxy A20e will sport a 3,000mAh battery that bears an EB-BA202ABU model number, and the FCC listing confirms this model number. Samsung will also bundle an EP-TA200 charger in the box which is capable of 15W fast charging.

The FCC listing mentions that the Galaxy A20e will support single-band Wi-Fi only. The Galaxy A20e was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website some time ago and did reveal that it received Bluetooth v5.0 certification. We also spotted a recent benchmark listing of the SM-A202F on Geekbench, where it managed to score 1,213 in the single-core test while managing to score 3,707 in multi-core test. The Geekbench listing also reveals that it will be powered by an Exynos 7885 SoC, have 3GB of RAM and run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Case renders of the Galaxy A20e that leaked out last week reveal that the phone will have a dual camera setup at the back and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The details regarding the sensors aren't known at the moment. With the launch approaching soon, we won't have to wait for long to find out.

