Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A20e Purportedly Receives Bluetooth and Wi Fi Certifications, Launch Appears Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A20e Purportedly Receives Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Certifications, Launch Appears Imminent

, 26 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A20e Purportedly Receives Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Certifications, Launch Appears Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A20e is speculated as an inferior variant of Galaxy A20 that was launched last week

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A20e received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification on March 25
  • Galaxy A20e appears to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box
  • It got listed on the Bluetooth SIG site with Bluetooth v5.0 support

Samsung Galaxy A20e appears to have received certifications from Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance just days after the South Korean company unveiled the Galaxy A20. The certification by the Wi-Fi Alliance confirms that the Galaxy A20e will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, similar to all the other new Galaxy A-series models. The Galaxy A20e is also rumoured to come with a compact build and include a 3,400mAh battery. It is expected to be an inferior variant of the Galaxy A20 that was launched in Russia last week.

The certification listing by the Wi-Fi Alliance, dated March 21, shows a Samsung phone with model number SM-A202F/DS. It essentially reveals that the phone will have Wi-Fi support for a single, 2.4GHz frequency band, though the phone runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It's being speculated this model is in fact the Samsung Galaxy S10e that was spotted on a Samsung site earlier.

samsung galaxy a20e wi fi alliance certification Samsung Galaxy A20e

Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

Alongside getting the certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance, Samsung has secured a certification from Bluetooth SIG. The listing on the Bluetooth SIG website shows March 25 as the publish date and confirms the existence of the same Galaxy A20e that carries model number SM-A202F/DS.

The Bluetooth SIG listing doesn't reveal any specifications, though it mentions that the handset has Bluetooth v5.0. A battery pack purportedly of the Galaxy A20e surfaced recently that suggested 3,000mAh capacity.

Notably, the official Samsung UK website confirmed the existence of the Galaxy A20e earlier this month. The new model is speculated to be an inferior variant of the Galaxy A20 that Samsung launched in Russia last week. The phone could get a global announcement at the company's April 10 launch event that is taking place in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A20e, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Redmi Note 7 Pro Exclusive to India, China, Xiaomi Executive Confirms
Vive Focus Plus Standalone VR Headset With 6DoF Tracking Releases April 15, Priced at $799
Samsung Galaxy A20e Purportedly Receives Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Certifications, Launch Appears Imminent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V15
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70 With 'On-Screen' Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  2. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  4. Huawei P30, P30 Pro, P30 Lite to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream
  5. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Pay Plan for GigaFiber Users
  6. Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY, TUF Gaming FX705DY Laptops Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp's New Forwarding Features Spotted, Short Link Comes to iPhone
  8. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Google Maps Gets a Public Events Feature: Here's How to Use It
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.