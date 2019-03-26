Samsung Galaxy A20e appears to have received certifications from Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance just days after the South Korean company unveiled the Galaxy A20. The certification by the Wi-Fi Alliance confirms that the Galaxy A20e will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, similar to all the other new Galaxy A-series models. The Galaxy A20e is also rumoured to come with a compact build and include a 3,400mAh battery. It is expected to be an inferior variant of the Galaxy A20 that was launched in Russia last week.

The certification listing by the Wi-Fi Alliance, dated March 21, shows a Samsung phone with model number SM-A202F/DS. It essentially reveals that the phone will have Wi-Fi support for a single, 2.4GHz frequency band, though the phone runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It's being speculated this model is in fact the Samsung Galaxy S10e that was spotted on a Samsung site earlier.

Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

Alongside getting the certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance, Samsung has secured a certification from Bluetooth SIG. The listing on the Bluetooth SIG website shows March 25 as the publish date and confirms the existence of the same Galaxy A20e that carries model number SM-A202F/DS.

The Bluetooth SIG listing doesn't reveal any specifications, though it mentions that the handset has Bluetooth v5.0. A battery pack purportedly of the Galaxy A20e surfaced recently that suggested 3,000mAh capacity.

Notably, the official Samsung UK website confirmed the existence of the Galaxy A20e earlier this month. The new model is speculated to be an inferior variant of the Galaxy A20 that Samsung launched in Russia last week. The phone could get a global announcement at the company's April 10 launch event that is taking place in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo.