Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A20 with Super AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Super AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

, 19 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A20 with Super AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy A20 packs dual rear cameras
  • It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884 processor
  • Samsung Galaxy A20 features a 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A20 is the latest member of Samsung's 2019 Galaxy A-series of smartphones. Samsung has launched the Galaxy A20 in Russia, alongside the Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A30. The Galaxy A20 has been launched only in Russia so far and comes with an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a large 4,000mAh battery. The new Galaxy A-series offering packs a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and can now be purchased in Russia from authorised retail stores, Samsung's official online store, as well as partner channels. However, there is no word when the Galaxy A20 will be launched in other markets including India.

Samsung Galaxy A20 price

The Samsung Galaxy A20 price has been set at RUB 13,990 (around Rs. 15,000) and can now be purchased in Russia from Samsung brand stores, the company's official online store as well as partner sales channels in the country. Unfortunately, Samsung's press release does not mention anything about the Galaxy A20's launch in other markets.

Samsung Galaxy A20 specifications

The main highlight of the affordable Samsung Galaxy A20 is its display, which is a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560) Super AMOLED panel. There is a waterdrop notch that follows the company's Infinity-V Display design language. The Galaxy A20 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, which has two high power cores clocked at 1.6GHz and six efficiency cores with a clock speed of 1.35GHz. The new Galaxy A-series smartphone comes in a single memory configuration with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The onboard storage can further be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB).

In the imaging department, the Samsung Galaxy A20 packs a dual rear camera setup, which includes a primary 13-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture to take care of the selfies.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, and support for Samsung Pay is also available. The Galaxy A20 comes equipped with a large 4,000mAh battery, but it is not known whether it brings fast charging support to the table. The latest Samsung offering features a “3D Glasstic” build and measures at 158.4x74.7x7.8 mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A20, Samsung Galaxy A20 Price, Samsung Galaxy A20 Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Wistron Said Not to Make High-End iPhone Models in India
Elon Musk Never Sought Approval for a Single Tesla Tweet, US SEC Tells Judge
Samsung Galaxy A20 with Super AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo K1
TRENDING
  1. Oppo AX5s With Helio P35 SoC, 3GB of RAM Goes Official
  2. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  4. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
  5. Samsung Galaxy A20 with Super AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Set to Debut Soon
  8. Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Takes on Sony A6400
  9. Philips 55-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV Review
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.