Samsung Galaxy A20 is the latest member of Samsung's 2019 Galaxy A-series of smartphones. Samsung has launched the Galaxy A20 in Russia, alongside the Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A30. The Galaxy A20 has been launched only in Russia so far and comes with an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a large 4,000mAh battery. The new Galaxy A-series offering packs a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and can now be purchased in Russia from authorised retail stores, Samsung's official online store, as well as partner channels. However, there is no word when the Galaxy A20 will be launched in other markets including India.

Samsung Galaxy A20 price

The Samsung Galaxy A20 price has been set at RUB 13,990 (around Rs. 15,000) and can now be purchased in Russia from Samsung brand stores, the company's official online store as well as partner sales channels in the country. Unfortunately, Samsung's press release does not mention anything about the Galaxy A20's launch in other markets.

Samsung Galaxy A20 specifications

The main highlight of the affordable Samsung Galaxy A20 is its display, which is a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560) Super AMOLED panel. There is a waterdrop notch that follows the company's Infinity-V Display design language. The Galaxy A20 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, which has two high power cores clocked at 1.6GHz and six efficiency cores with a clock speed of 1.35GHz. The new Galaxy A-series smartphone comes in a single memory configuration with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The onboard storage can further be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB).

In the imaging department, the Samsung Galaxy A20 packs a dual rear camera setup, which includes a primary 13-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture to take care of the selfies.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, and support for Samsung Pay is also available. The Galaxy A20 comes equipped with a large 4,000mAh battery, but it is not known whether it brings fast charging support to the table. The latest Samsung offering features a “3D Glasstic” build and measures at 158.4x74.7x7.8 mm.