Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Picks Up Bluetooth SIG Certification, Launch Expected Soon

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

By David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2021 15:28 IST
Photo Credit: GizNext

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G renders recently surfaced online, showing the phone in Black

  • Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has received Bluetooth SIG certification
  • The device is tipped to launch in 4G and 5G variants
  • It could be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup

Samsung A13 5G, the company's upcoming smartphone, has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, bringing it a step closer to release. The smartphone, which has been rumoured for a few months now, was recently spotted in new renders that suggested it could arrive with triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style notch design. The device, which is expected to be launched in 4G and 5G variants with four colour options, is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel triple camera unit.

The Bluetooth SIG listing tips four different model numbers of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. The listing was first spotted by GSMArena. While the Galaxy A13 has been tipped to launch in both 4G and 5G variants, the report says that the model numbers SM-A136U, SM-A136U1, SM-A136W, and SM-S136DL represent carrier and region versions of the same 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy A13.

The website entries do not list out the specifications of the device, but these have been tipped by multiple leaks in the past.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price, specifications (leaked)

The phone was recently tipped to be priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,400). Previous leaks of the Samsung Galaxy A13 suggest that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and come in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage options. The device is also tipped to feature a 6.48-inch full-HD+ LCD display and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website recently running Android 11.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G renders that surfaced online earlier showed off the device in Black and suggested that the device could feature a new design compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy A12, which was launched in 2020. Notably, the Bluetooth SIG website does not mention the 4G variant, although it has been tipped to arrive with the model number SM-A135F.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
