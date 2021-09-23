Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is said to be priced under EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,300).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 September 2021 17:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy A13 is expected to cost less than the Galaxy A22 (pictured)

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to be the next Galaxy A-series smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. The handset has been in rumours for quite a few weeks and now a new leak suggests some new details about the specifications of the smartphone. Samsung is said to provide a 50-megapixel main camera in the upcoming Galaxy A13 5G smartphone. The handset, which is expected to be the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company is said to have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh as well. The new Galaxy A13 5G phone will be succeeding the Galaxy A12 launched last year.

As per a report (in Dutch) by Galaxy Club, Samsung is working on Galaxy A13 that is said to be its cheapest 5G offering from the company. The report claims that the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone will have a 50-megapixel main camera and a battery capacity of 5,000mAh. Other Galaxy A-series devices such as Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A32, and Galaxy A72 also have a similar battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to be announced this year. Earlier, the same publication reported that the handset will carry model number SM-A136B and will be priced under EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,300). Samsung has not confirmed any details so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

At present, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the cheapest 5G offering from the company in India. The handset was unveiled with a starting price of Rs. 19,999. It features triple rear cameras and has a 90Hz display. Other specifications of the Galaxy A22 5G include a waterdrop-style display notch for the front camera, 8GB RAM, and 48-megapixel primary rear camera. It sports an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
