Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G price and specifications have been leaked. The rumoured phone has leaked on many occasions in the past. It is tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch display and a triple rear camera setup with three sensors siting one below the other. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G latest leak suggests that the phone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC and a 50-megapixel main camera setup. In addition, the phone is tipped to feature up to 8GB RAM and offer up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) claims that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G may be priced around $249 (roughly Rs. 18,600). Tipped specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is said to be 2.8x faster than the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC on the rumoured phone's predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A12. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is reported feature a 6.48-inch full-HD+ LCD display and is likely to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a triple rear camera setup that is said to include a 50-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The anticipated Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone is likely to come in three configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Pricing of individual storage variants has not been leaked.

These specifications align with all the past leaks, and the phone was also spotted on Geekbench recently hinting at an imminent launch. The listing also shows that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is said to be the cheapest 5G offering from Samsung when it is launched. Past reports claim that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is likely to be priced around Rs. 15,000 as it is said to be slotted below the Galaxy A22 5G.