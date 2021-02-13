Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A12 India Support Page Goes Live, Price Expected Under Rs. 15,000

Samsung Galaxy A12 could come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage expandable via a microSD card.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 February 2021 13:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy A12 India Support Page Goes Live, Price Expected Under Rs. 15,000

Samsung Galaxy A12 may have a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 could launch as soon as next week
  • The phone may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery in India
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 was launched in Europe last November

Samsung Galaxy A12 may launch in India soon as its support page has gone live on the Samsung India website. The phone debuted in the European market in November last year, but its international availability was not announced at the time. The Samsung Galaxy A12 India support page lists the phone with a 4GB RAM variant. Separately, a known tipster has also leaked some specifications of a new Galaxy A series phone coming to India. The phone, expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A12, is tipped to be priced under Rs. 15,000.

The Samsung India website now has a support page for the Samsung Galaxy A12 (4GB), which suggest the phone could launch in the country soon. Recently, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy A12 could launch in India as soon as next week. Samsung, however, is yet to share an official release date.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared on Twitter that a new Galaxy A series phone is coming to India soon. The device is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A12. Sharma also tipped some of the specifications of the upcoming phone. It is likely to include a 48-megapixel primary camera, a macro lens, a depth sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle lens, and come with a price tag of under Rs. 15,000. Sharma had a 12 second timer going in the video shared on Twitter, which further hints at the upcoming phone being the Samsung Galaxy A12.

Samsung originally launched the Galaxy A12 in the European market in November 2020. It is currently priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications (Europe variant)

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a notch for the selfie camera. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A12 packs a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lens. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint scanner. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A12 measures 164.0x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 205 grams.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Vineet Washington
Samsung Galaxy A12 India Support Page Goes Live, Price Expected Under Rs. 15,000
