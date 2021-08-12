Samsung Galaxy A12 has launched in India as a tweaked version of the smartphone with the same name that launched in the country in February. The only difference between the two is the SoC and Samsung has used its own Exynos mobile processor in the new model. Notably, this Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy A12 also launched in Russia earlier this week as Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho. The phone features a quad rear camera setup and a display notch for the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India

Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The phone is offered in Black, Blue, and White colours. It is available for purchase from the Samsung Indian website.

The original Samsung Galaxy A12 with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India in February this year for Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model. The old variant is also offered in the same three colours.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 11 with One UI Core on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, Samsung Galaxy A12 sports an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy A12 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery present in the phone that supports 15W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 164x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 205 grams.

