Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 February 2021 16:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 debuted in Europe in November
  • The phone comes with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 48-megapixel primary camera

Samsung Galaxy A12 has been launched in India as the latest model in the company's Galaxy A-series. The new smartphone debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy A02s in Europe in November 2020 and succeeds the Samsung Galaxy A11 that was also launched last year. Key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy A12 include quad rear cameras, 15W fast charging, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy A12 also comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. Further, it features three distinct colour options. The Samsung Galaxy A12 competes with the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 7, and Oppo A52 smartphones among others.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India has been set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 13,999. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options. It will be available for purchase via retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals from February 17.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy A12 include an instant cashback worth Rs. 3,000 for Jio customers on the prepaid recharge of Rs. 349 plan and Rs. 4000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers. The Galaxy A12 customers on Vi will also get double data benefits on the Rs. 299 recharge for the first three months or first three recharges. The phone will also be available with zero down-payment EMI offers.

The phone was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy A12 also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in the European market priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,600).

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 with One UI Core 2.5 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM as standard. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung has also provided an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy A12 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone has a range of connectivity options that includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.0x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 205 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Land on Mars This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 10 Series Set to Launch in India on March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A May Launch First; Narzo 30 May Come Later
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  8. Amazon to Start Device Manufacturing in India in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Bid
  9. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Starts Categorising Memories of Beach Holidays, Sweet Food With New Update: Report
  2. Vivo S9 Specifications Surface Online, May Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and Thin Design
  3. Zee5 Premium Annual Subscription Price Discounted by 50 Percent Till February 28
  4. Carl Pei's Nothing Brand Becomes Sole Owner of Now-Defunct Smartphone Company Essential: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. TikTok's US Advertisement Business Roars Back as Donald Trump's Threats Recede
  7. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Future Group Creditors Said to Scramble to Recover $2.5 Billion Loans Amid Reliance Deal Woes
  9. Netflix, Prime Video, More OTT Platforms’ Regulation Plan Asked by Supreme Court to Be Apprised by Centre
  10. iPhone 13 mini (Or iPhone 12s mini) Tipped to Be in the Works for 2021 Despite Poor iPhone 12 mini Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com