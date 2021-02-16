Samsung Galaxy A12 has been launched in India as the latest model in the company's Galaxy A-series. The new smartphone debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy A02s in Europe in November 2020 and succeeds the Samsung Galaxy A11 that was also launched last year. Key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy A12 include quad rear cameras, 15W fast charging, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy A12 also comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. Further, it features three distinct colour options. The Samsung Galaxy A12 competes with the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 7, and Oppo A52 smartphones among others.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India has been set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 13,999. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options. It will be available for purchase via retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals from February 17.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy A12 include an instant cashback worth Rs. 3,000 for Jio customers on the prepaid recharge of Rs. 349 plan and Rs. 4000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers. The Galaxy A12 customers on Vi will also get double data benefits on the Rs. 299 recharge for the first three months or first three recharges. The phone will also be available with zero down-payment EMI offers.

The phone was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy A12 also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in the European market priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,600).

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 with One UI Core 2.5 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM as standard. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung has also provided an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy A12 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone has a range of connectivity options that includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.0x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 205 grams.

