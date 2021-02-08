Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A12 Tipped to Launch in India as Soon as Next Week

Samsung Galaxy A12 has a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 February 2021 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A12 Tipped to Launch in India as Soon as Next Week

Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 was announced for the European market in November
  • The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Galaxy A12 was offered in Black, Blue, Red, and White colours in Europe

Samsung Galaxy A12 is expected to launch in India as soon as next week. A tipster has reportedly claimed that the smartphone will debut in the country next week. Samsung had announced the Galaxy A12 for the European market in November 2020. The smartphone had reportedly received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification last month, hinting at a launch in India soon. Samsung Galaxy A12 features a quad rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal shared that the anticipated dates of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A12 in India via a report by MySmartPrice. While Samsung hasn't officially confirmed anything yet, it is likely that it will start teasing the smartphone soon.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A12 was announced in three RAM and storage configurations for the European market. The 3GB + 32GB storage variant is reportedly priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,800) at the time of the announcement. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,500), and the 4GB+6GB variant is expected to be priced at around EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,700). It can be speculated that the Galaxy A12 price in India could be in line with the European prices.

The smartphone is offered in Black, Blue, Red, and White colour options. However, it is not confirmed that Samsung will bring the same storage variants and colours to India.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display and has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. In the European market, it comes with upto 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens. Besides that, it also has a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Samsung Galaxy A12 has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a small notch.

Samsung Galaxy A12 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. Connectively options for the phone include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The smartphone measures 164x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 205 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A12 launch, Samsung Galaxy A12 price, Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Clubhouse Sees Influx of Users From China Where the US App Remains Uncensored

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A12 Tipped to Launch in India as Soon as Next Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4 Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Official India Launch
  2. Move WhatsApp Chats to Telegram With These Simple Steps
  3. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who Has the Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 300?
  4. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  5. Twitter's India Snub Sparks Debate on Compliance and Free Speech
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who Has the Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 200?
  8. Can Realme X7 Pro 5G Take on OnePlus Nord?
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration on Co-Win Portal, Says Government
#Latest Stories
  1. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Super Bowl Trailer Asks Marvel Fans if They’re Ready
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 Tipped to Launch in India as Soon as Next Week
  3. Apple Supplier Dialog Semiconductor Said to Be in Talks With Renesas Over $6-Billlion Buying Deal
  4. Clubhouse Sees Influx of Users From China Where the US App Remains Uncensored
  5. Fast & Furious 9 Super Bowl Trailer Promises Return of the ‘Family’ — Eventually
  6. Nokia 5.4 India Launch Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Official Announcement
  7. Twitter's India Snub Sparks Debate on Compliance and Free Speech, Public Policy Director Mahima Kaul Quits
  8. Google Moves Away From Diet of 'Cookies' to Track Users for Targeted Advertisements
  9. Hyundai, Kia Say They're Not in Talks With Apple on Autonomous Cars
  10. Myanmar Coup: Internet Access Said to Be Partially Restored in Country Following Blackout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com