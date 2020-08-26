Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A12 to Launch With 64GB Storage Variant as Well as 32GB: Report

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is expected to sport the same internals as the Samsung Galaxy A11.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 August 2020 19:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy A12 be offered in black, white, red and blue colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 won't be drastically different from A11, says report
  • Samsung filed trademark application for the phone in January
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 may have at least 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A12 will come with 32GB and 64GB storage variants, as per a report. It added that the phone will not be ‘drastically different' from its entry-level predecessor, the Galaxy A11. The Galaxy A11 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display, has 3GB of RAM and only comes in a 32GB storage variant. It features a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.

According to a report by SamMobile, the rumoured Galaxy A12 will be another budget phone in the South Korean company's A Series of smartphone portfolio. According to the report, apart from the additional storage option over its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A11, there won't be a ‘drastic difference' between the two phones. The phone is said to have a 32GB variant as well as a rumoured 64GB model. However, there is no information on whether the 64GB version will have the same 3GB RAM, or if it will come with more RAM.

Further, the report claims that the Galaxy A12 is expected to have the same LCD display as well as the triple camera system as its predecessor. It also says that there is a capacitive fingerprint sensor, and it may feature a larger battery. Additionally, the Galaxy A12 is said to be offered in black, white, red and blue colour options. It is to be noted that Samsung filed trademark applications for the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone in January.

Galaxy A11 specifications

Launched in March, the Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display with 720 x 1,560 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the 1.8GHz SoC, which is coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. There is the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

