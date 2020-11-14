Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A12 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A12 may come with similar hardware as the Galaxy A11, but with a larger battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 November 2020 18:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A12 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A12 may come with NFC support

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 reportedly spotted on Geekbench
  • The phone may come with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 does not have a release date yet

Samsung Galaxy A12 has been reportedly spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-A125F. The phone will be a follow up to Samsung Galaxy A11 that was launched in May this year. The Geekbench listing for Samsung Galaxy A12 shows a 3GB RAM variant that is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. The phone first came under the spotlight back in August and at the time, it was speculated that it could come with two storage options and a triple rear camera setup.

The Geekbench listing shows a Samsung phone with model number SM-A125F, believed to be Samsung Galaxy A12. It runs on Android 10 and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. The phone is listed with 3GB RAM. No other RAM variants were mentioned. The purported Galaxy A12 scored 169 in single-core and 1,001 in multi-core benchmarks.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Back in August, a report suggested that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A12 will have a 32GB and a 64GB storage model, with 3GB of RAM. There could be another RAM variant as well. It was also said that the phone will carry the same LCD display as well as the triple rear camera system present in Galaxy A11, but may come with a larger battery. The report also claimed that the Galaxy A12 could be offered in black, blue, red, and white colour options.

Earlier this month, a report by MySmartPrice stated that the Galaxy A12 was spotted on the NFC certification website, suggesting that it could come with NFC support as well.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A12 and it's unclear when the phone will be launched.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications, GeekBench
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Nokia 2.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery May Launch in India in November: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A12 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3GB RAM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched
  3. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now Up for Sale
  4. Nokia 2.4 May Launch in India Towards the End of This Month: Report
  5. Realme X7 Series India Launch Confirmed for 2021
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India
  7. Redmi Note 10 4G Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  8. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Jio Download Speed Dipped by 1.5Mbps in October, Shows TRAI Data
  10. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3GB RAM
  2. Nokia 2.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery May Launch in India in November: Report
  3. Google Photos Allows Users to See How Long Their Storage Plan Will Last
  4. PlayStation 5 Users Face 'Queued for Download' Bug Preventing Them From Downloading Games, Apps: Report
  5. Realme X7 Series India Launch Confirmed for 2021 by CEO Madhav Sheth
  6. iPhone 12 mini iFixit Teardown Shows Smaller Taptic Engine, Loudspeaker, Asymmetric Antennas
  7. Google at Odds With US Over Protective Order for Firms Tied to Lawsuit
  8. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Apologises Over Leaked Internal Document on Tactics to Counter EU Rules
  9. Microsoft Detects COVID-19 Vaccine Work Hacking Attempts by Russia, North Korea
  10. SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch Delayed by 24 Hours Due to Bad Weather
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com