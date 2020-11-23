Samsung Galaxy A12 Receives Bluetooth Certification, Launch Expected Soon

Samsung Galaxy A12 has been spotted on a Bluetooth certification site, indicating that it may be launched soon. The listing of the upcoming Samsung smartphone carries the model number SM-A125F_DSN. While it doesn't reveal any more information about the phone's specifications or launch date, Samsung Galaxy A12 has been subject to several leaks in the past. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a Helio P35 SoC, run Android 10 out of the box, and have 3GB RAM on board.

As per the listing, first spotted by GSMArena, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is now Bluetooth certified. Samsung Galaxy A12 5G case renders surfaced online a few days ago, hinting at a quad read camera setup and a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone is also expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and include a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy A12 was spotted on a support page of Samsung's Russian website recently, with the same model number as the Bluetooth listing. The smartphone was also spotted on a Geekbench listing with the same mode number. The listing shows a 3GB RAM variant, although it is possible that the smartphone may be launched with more storage configuration variants as well. The Geekbench listing also revealed that the Galaxy A12 may be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC and will run on Android 10.

A report in August had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A12 will have 32GB and 64GB storage models, with 3GB of RAM, and there could be another RAM variant too. The report had also suggested that the phone could be offered in black, blue, red, and white colour options.

