Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A12 Receives Bluetooth Certification, Launch Expected Soon

The Samsung Galaxy A12 listing carries the model number SM-A125F_DSN.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 23 November 2020 13:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A12 Receives Bluetooth Certification, Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A12 5G case renders had surfaced online recently

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 was spotted on a Bluetooth certification site
  • An earlier leak suggests that the phone will backed by a Helio P35 SoC
  • The leaks indicate that Samsung Galaxy A12 may be launched soon

Samsung Galaxy A12 has been spotted on a Bluetooth certification site, indicating that it may be launched soon. The listing of the upcoming Samsung smartphone carries the model number SM-A125F_DSN. While it doesn't reveal any more information about the phone's specifications or launch date, Samsung Galaxy A12 has been subject to several leaks in the past. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a Helio P35 SoC, run Android 10 out of the box, and have 3GB RAM on board.

As per the listing, first spotted by GSMArena, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is now Bluetooth certified. Samsung Galaxy A12 5G case renders surfaced online a few days ago, hinting at a quad read camera setup and a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone is also expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and include a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy A12 was spotted on a support page of Samsung's Russian website recently, with the same model number as the Bluetooth listing. The smartphone was also spotted on a Geekbench listing with the same mode number. The listing shows a 3GB RAM variant, although it is possible that the smartphone may be launched with more storage configuration variants as well. The Geekbench listing also revealed that the Galaxy A12 may be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC and will run on Android 10.

A report in August had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A12 will have 32GB and 64GB storage models, with 3GB of RAM, and there could be another RAM variant too. The report had also suggested that the phone could be offered in black, blue, red, and white colour options.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A12 bluetooth
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
ShopDisney, Disney’s Online Store, Now Live in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A12 Receives Bluetooth Certification, Launch Expected Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  2. The Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
  3. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  5. Microsoft Teams Taking on Zoom With Free All-Day Video, Voice Calling
  6. WhiteHat Jr Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Critic Pradeep Poonia: Report
  7. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch November 26, Three Models in the Offing
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Micromax In Note 1: First Impressions
  10. Disney’s Online Store, ShopDisney, Now Live in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Black Friday Deals: Sea of Thieves, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More
  2. Google Chrome Extensions Must Show Details on User Data They Collect Starting January 2021
  3. Poco M3 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Samsung Galaxy A12 Receives Bluetooth Certification, Launch Expected Soon
  5. NASA's Curiosity Rover Data Hints at Ancient Megaflood on Mars: Study
  6. ShopDisney, Disney’s Online Store, Now Live in India
  7. Twitter Fleets Accessible Even After 24-Hour Expiration Period, Company Working on Fix: Report
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Order Details, Offers in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. PlayStation Black Friday Deals: FIFA 21, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More
  10. Google Task Mate Is Now in Testing in India, Users Can Earn Money by Completing Simple Tasks on Their Phone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com