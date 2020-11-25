Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A02s With 15W Fast Charging and 5,000mAh Battery Announced: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 November 2020 11:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A12 has a quad rear camera setup, Galaxy A02s has triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s support 15W fast charging
  • Samsung Galaxy A02s will go on sale starting February 2021

Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s smartphones have been announced in Europe. Both the phones feature a 6.5-inch display and a large 5,000mAh battery. These are budget-friendly phones, and the Galaxy A12, as well as the Galaxy A02s come in four colour options namely Black, Blue, Red, and White. Samsung has three RAM and storage configurations for the Galaxy A12 but just one for the Galaxy A02s. The two phones do not have an exact release date yet but are expected to launch early next year.

Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A02s: Price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A12 offered in a 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,800) and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,500), according to a report by The Verge. While the pricing for the 4GB + 64GB variant has not been shared officially, it could be priced around EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,700). The phone is offered in Black, Blue, Red, and White colour options. The Galaxy A12 will be available for purchase in the European market from January 2021.

Samsung Galaxy A02s starts at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 13,200) for the 3GB + 32GB variant and is offered in the same four colour options as the Galaxy A12. It will be available in February 2021. As of now, Samsung has not shared details on international availability.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core processor that, as per a report by GSMArena, could be the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A12 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy A12 comes with an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture housed in a small notch.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A12 include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Samsung has fitted the Galaxy A12 with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone measures 164x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 205 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A02s specifications

Galaxy A02s also features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and as per the GSMArena report, could be powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Galaxy A02s comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and the same 2-megapixel sensors as the Galaxy A12. Details on the selfie shooter are unclear. The phone is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and comes with a Micro-USB port for charging.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Samsung Galaxy A02s

Samsung Galaxy A02s

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A12 price, Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A02s, Samsung Galaxy A02s price, Samsung Galaxy A02s specifications
