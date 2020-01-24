Samsung Galaxy A11 is thought to have been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site, and the phone is listed pack a 4,000mAh battery and sport a triple rear camera setup. While the battery doesn't see an upgrade from its predecessor Samsung Galaxy A10, the camera sees a considerable upgrade. The phone's FCC sketches also suggest that the phone may sport a rear fingerprint sensor as well. There's going to be a slew of phones released in the Galaxy A series this year, and the Galaxy A11 is likely to be positioned as an entry-level offering.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 with model number SM-A115F was spotted on FCC. This list mentions that the upcoming phone will sport a 4,000mAh battery, similar to that of the predecessor of the Galaxy A10. While this is pretty uninteresting information, the eye-catching bit is in the sketch that shows the possible rear design frame of the Galaxy A11. It shows that the Galaxy A11 may sport a triple camera setup at the back. This is a significant upgrade from the Galaxy A10 which only had a one rear camera. The three cameras are aligned vertically at the back, but the specifics are not known at the moment.

The sketch also reveals a rear fingerprint sensor at the back, and a small indent on top hints at the integration of the 3.5mm audio jack. Apart from this, there's little else that the FCC listing reveals. This listing was first spotted by Sammobile.

Based on a recent Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A11 is tipped to run on Android 10, be powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, and pack 2GB RAM. A previous report about the Samsung Galaxy A11 suggests that it will offer at least 32GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, there's no word on the launch date of the phone as of yet.