Samsung Galaxy A11 has leaked multiple times in the past. We have seen this smartphone surface on Geekbench, Wi-Fi Alliance, and the US FCC confirming that it is indeed in the works. Now a fresh image of the frame of the Galaxy A11 has leaked out revealing a few more details about the upcoming smartphone. The frame design suggests that the Galaxy A11 will have a tiny hole-punch on the top left corner of the display.

The fresh leaks regarding the frame design of the Samsung Galaxy A11 were posted by 91mobiles. In the same post 91Mobiles also claims that the Samsung Galaxy A11 will sport a big battery in the range of 5,000mAh to 6,000mAh which contradicts the US FCC listing which reveals a 4,000mAh battery on the device. The report also claims the Samsung Galaxy A11 will sport a triple camera setup at the back. This aligns well with the FCC listing which reveals a triple camera setup at the back stacked vertically.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 would be the successor to the Galaxy A10s and could be priced aggressively as the model it replaces. So far based on rumours we know that the Galaxy A11 will ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box and feature at least 32GB of inbuilt storage. We can expect the device to run Samsung's latest One UI 2.0.

Based on the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A11 is said to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. But these specifications aren't confirmed. We might have to wait for some more time to get more details out of it.