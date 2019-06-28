Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A10s May Just Have Received Wi-Fi Certification, Specifications Tipped

The Wi-Fi Alliance website has shown the new handset with model number SM-A107F/DS.

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 16:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A10s May Just Have Received Wi-Fi Certification, Specifications Tipped

Samsung launched the regular Galaxy A10 in India earlier this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A10s seems to have dual-SIM support
  • The handset on the Wi-Fi Alliance has been listed with Android 9 Pie
  • FCC listing highlighting the same Samsung model surfaced recently

Samsung Galaxy A10s, which is speculated as a tweaked variant of the earlier launched Galaxy A10, has been spotted receiving a Wi-Fi certification. The new development comes just days after the Galaxy A10s emerged on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. Samsung is reported to have plans to launch the Galaxy A10s in India in the coming days. However, it is unclear whether the new phone would also reach the US market that recently got the Galaxy A10e that comes as a toned down version of the original Galaxy A10.

The listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance website shows a new handset with model number SM-A107F/DS, which is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy A10s. Notably, the model number featured on the Wi-Fi certification matches what was found on the FCC site recently.

The Wi-Fi certification dated June 27 suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A10s runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. The handset also has Wi-Fi Direct support and includes Bluetooth. Similarly, the characters "DS" in the model number hints at dual-SIM support. The Wi-Fi listing was spotted by SamMobile.

samsung galaxy a10s wi fi alliance Samsung Galaxy A10s

Samsung phone with model number SM-A107F/DS has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance
Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

 

If we look at the details featured on the FCC listing last week, the Samsung phone with model number SM-A107F packs a 3,900mAh battery and has 157mm of length and 75.8mm of width. It is also believed to have an over 6-inch display panel since a schematic confirms the measurement of 174.3mm diagonally. Furthermore, the FCC listing showed a dual rear camera along with an LED flash and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Neither the FCC listing nor the Wi-Fi certification confirms that the handset will debut as the Galaxy A10s. However, considering its model number, which is similar to the SM-A105F model number of the Galaxy A10, it appears to be the next iteration of the Galaxy A10.

Last month, a rumour claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A10s would come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone is also speculated to have One UI on top of Android Pie.

To recall, Samsung launched the regular Galaxy A10 model in India back in late February. The company also brought the Galaxy A10e to the US just earlier this month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A10s specifications, Samsung Galaxy A10s, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google Images Now Lets You Share GIFs Directly Into Messaging Apps, Social Media
Apple Names Sabih Khan as SVP Operations, Nick Law to Join as VP Marcom Integration
Samsung Galaxy A10s May Just Have Received Wi-Fi Certification, Specifications Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions to Broadband Users
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Case Renders Leak, Showing No Headphone Jack
  4. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  5. Design Chief Jony Ive Is Leaving Apple to Start His Own Firm
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Open Sale in India Until June 30
  7. OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Camera, Performance, Battery Life Comparison
  8. Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition Coming on July 9
  9. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Open Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, More
  10. Redmi 7A Entry-Level Smartphone to Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.