The Samsung Galaxy A series was revamped earlier this year and the Galaxy A10 was the most affordable smartphone in the new series. Samsung seems to be at work on widening its portfolio as a few A series of devices have leaked in the past. We have already heard about the Galaxy A10s but now more details regarding the phone have emerged online. The new information reveals the camera setup on the upcoming device while hinting that it could have a different processor.

We already know that the device cleared the FCC last month which hinted that the Galaxy A10s will have a dual-camera system. Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal took to Twitter to reveal that the device will sport a 13-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

As for selfies, the Galaxy A10s could feature an 8-megapixel shooter which if true, would be a notable upgrade over the 5-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy A10 and the Galaxy A10e. In the tweet, Agarwal also mentions that the phone will have a 4,000mAh battery, which isn't way off compared to the 3,900mAh battery revealed in the FCC listing. However, it is a big step-up compared to 3,400mAh battery on the Galaxy A10.

The Galaxy A10s is said to have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and an octa-core chipset. This might not be the Exynos 7884 SoC that is powering the Galaxy A10, instead, it could be the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

The Galaxy A10s has also received certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG, which indicates that an official launch isn't far away.