Samsung Galaxy A10s With Dual Rear Cameras, Octa-Core SoC Launched: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10s comes with 32GB of onboard storage.

12 August 2019
Samsung Galaxy A10s features an HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A10s has 2GB of RAM
  • The phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • It comes in four distinct colour options

After some initial rumours and leaks, Samsung Galaxy A10s has now officially been launched as the newest model in the company's Galaxy A-series. The Galaxy A10s comes as an upgrade of the Samsung Galaxy A10 that was launched in India earlier this year. The new phone sports an Infinity-V Display and comes with dual rear camera setup. Samsung has also provided features such as depth detection and the ability to add artistic effect to images directly through the Galaxy A10s.

The price and launch details of the Samsung Galaxy A10s are yet to be announced. Nevertheless, the Samsung Global Newsroom has showcased the new phone in detail alongside mentioning its key specifications and features. The phone also comes in Black, Blue, Green, and Red colour options.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A10s comes as an upgrade of the Galaxy A10 that debuted in India back in late February. The smartphone was launched at Rs. 8,490, though its price recently dropped by Rs. 1,500.

Samsung Galaxy A10s specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A10s runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Samsung phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A10s has the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Samsung has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy A10s that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 156.9x75.8x7.8mm.

Samsung Galaxy A10s

Samsung Galaxy A10s

Display6.20-inch
Processor1.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

