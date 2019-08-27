Samsung Galaxy A10s was launched in India on Tuesday. To recall, the smartphone was launched globally earlier this month. The successor to the budget Samsung Galaxy A10 that was launched in Q1 2019, the Galaxy A10s brings several improvements, including the use of a dual rear camera setup compared to a single camera setup on its predecessor, as well as a higher resolution front camera sensor. It also has a significantly higher capacity battery – 4,000mAh compared to 3,400mAh. Read on for more details, including the Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India, specifications, and release date.

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India starts at Rs. 9,499 for its 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, while its 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,499. It will be available in Black, Blue, and Green colour variants. To recall, the smartphone was launched globally earlier this month.

Samsung says the Galaxy A10s will go on sale in India from Wednesday, August 28, via online retailers, retail stores, the Samsung India E-Shop, and Samsung Opera House. For now, the company has not detailed any launch offers.

Samsung Galaxy A10s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A10s runs Android 9 Pie with the company's skin atop. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) Infinity-V Display. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC (four cores clocked at 2GHz, and four cores clocked at 1.5GHz), coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM, depending on the variant.

Galaxy A10s features a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The setup also features a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

There is a single inbuilt storage options on the Galaxy A10s – 32GB – expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot. It features the standard bunch of connectivity options, include 4G VoLTE, and also bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The Samsung Galaxy A10s measures 156.9x75.8x7.8mm and weighs 168 grams.

"Galaxy A10s has been developed for Indian millennials who are looking for a great display, superior camera, long-lasting battery and fingerprint scanner. Galaxy A10s is a complete package of great looks and top performance,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.