Samsung Galaxy A10s has leaked multiple times in the past and we already know a fair bit about the smartphone. It is expected to be an upgrade over the Galaxy A10 and is said to pack a more powerful processor. From the past leaks, we know that the phone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and will have 2GB of RAM. The smartphone was recently spotted on the Android Enterprise website hinting that a launch was imminent. It looks like the price of the upcoming smartphone has also now leaked, and very little about this smartphone is now unknown.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy A10s will be priced at Rs. 8,990 in India, which is about Rs. 1,000 higher than the current price of the Galaxy A10. However, it is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy A10 was launched at Rs. 8,490. The Galaxy A10s packs in a bigger 4,000mAh battery compared to the 3,400mAh battery on the Galaxy A10. The Galaxy A10 was powered by the Exynos 7884 SoC but rumours hint to a MediaTek P22 SoC powering the A10s. There is no confirmation for the processor yet, so we may have to wait for the device to launch.

The new Samsung Galaxy A10s is rumoured to pack a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor while the Galaxy A10 only had a single camera setup. The Galaxy A10s also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which the original Galaxy A10 lacked. At the moment, the specifications like 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner are confirmed by the latest leak on the Android Enterprise website. It also confirms that the device will run One UI on top of Android 9 Pie.

We expect the Galaxy A10s to launch soon in the country and if the price leak is accurate, the phone will be competing with the likes of Realme U1, Redmi 7, Asus ZenFone Max M2.