Samsung Galaxy A10s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 8,999

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India is now set at Rs. 8,999 for the 2GB RAM variant, while its 3GB RAM option comes at Rs. 9,999.

By | Updated: 27 November 2019 17:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy A10s features an Infinity-V Display

  • Samsung Galaxy A10s was launched in India back in August
  • The Samsung phone has a dual rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy A10s runs Android 9 Pie

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India has been dropped by Rs. 1,000. As a result of the new price cut, the Galaxy A10s that was launched with a starting price of Rs. 9,499 is available at Rs. 8,999. The price cut is yet to reflect on e-commerce sites such as Flipkart. However, Samsung India has confirmed the latest development. to Gadgets 360. Key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy A10s include an HD+ Infinity-V Display and an octa-core SoC. The smartphone comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India has been dropped to Rs. 8,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option has received a new price tag of Rs. 9,999. Samsung India confirmed the price cut to Gadgets 360. Similarly, the Samsung India online store is showing the price cut. Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom also suggests that the latest price cut applies to offline stores.

However, the Flipkart listing is yet to reflect the change. On Amazon India, however, the 2GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 8,499 while the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 9,499, representing a lower price for the Samsung Galaxy A10s than on Samsung's own site.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A10s was launched in India back in August at Rs. 9,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option was originally priced at Rs. 10,499.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A10s runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A10s flaunts a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s has single, 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, and the phone also has a fingerprint sensor on its back panel.

Samsung has offered a 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A10s. Besides, the phone measures 156.9x75.8x7.8mm.

