In the past few days, we have covered a lot of leaks about upcoming smartphones. Most of these are entry-level devices from companies like Samsung and Motorola. We now have more information about upcoming phones like the Samsung Galaxy A10s, Motorola Moto E6, and the LG X2 (2019), thanks to the information available on the official Android Enterprise website. This website lists out key specifications of the aforementioned devices confirming some of the earlier reported leaks and rumours. It also features renders of all the smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s has leaked a few times in the past hinting at a 4,000mAh battery, a MediaTek P22 SoC, and a dual-camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera located in the waterdrop notch. The Android Enterprise listing confirms the presence of this smartphone revealing that it will have 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage. The listing also confirms a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and that it will be running Android 9 Pie. Based on that it is safe to assume that the Galaxy A10s will be running One UI on top of Android Pie.

The Motorola Moto E6 that had also leaked in the past has also been listed on the Android Enterprise website. The Moto E6 will sport a 5.5-inch HD+ display which checks out with the previous leaks. It has 2GB of RAM and two storage variants, 16GB and 32GB of internal storage. The Moto E6 will run Android 9 Pie but it misses out on a fingerprint scanner. From previous leaks, we know that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, and has a 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

While the LG X2 (2019) hasn't leaked before but has a listing on the Android Enterprise website. The listing reveals that the X2 (2019) has a 5.5-inch HD+ display with thick bezels. The smartphone has 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It has support for NFC but lacks a fingerprint scanner. It will be the successor to the LG X2 (2018) and will run Android Pie. The listings were