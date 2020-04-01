Samsung Galaxy A10s is now in the news for reportedly receiving its Android 10 update. The company had brought the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update to a number of smartphones in March, and now, the company appears to be keeping up with the trend as it is said to have started rolling out the latest Android 10 update on its budget offering, starting with Malaysia. Samsung had launched the Samsung Galaxy A10s in August last year as its budget offering. It is not known as to when the Samsung Galaxy A10s will get the Android 10 update in India.

A report on Puinikaweb, cites a SAMFREW listing that shows the Android 10 update coming with A107FXXU5BTCB firmware number. The new update is also said to bring the March 2020 security update to the Samsung Galaxy A10s, along with the latest software enhancements. The Galaxy A10s One UI 2.0 update has been listed with a file size of 2.66GB and shows a build date of March 26.

Samsung had brought the Galaxy A10s to India in August 2019 as its budget offering. Launched at a price of Rs. 10,499, the Samsung Galaxy A10s came with rather modest specifications like a MT6762 Helio P22 chipset paired with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and only 32GB of inbuilt storage. The Samsung Galaxy A10s sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch – Samsung calls it the ‘Infinity-V' display. The Galaxy A10s houses a dual-camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The front camera on the Samsung Galaxy A10s is an 8-megapixel lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The battery on the Galaxy A10s has a decent 4,000mAh capacity.