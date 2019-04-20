Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A10e Gets Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Certification, Hints at Imminent Launch

, 20 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A10e Gets Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Certification, Hints at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

Samsung Galaxy A10e Wi-Fi Alliance listing

Highlights

Galaxy A10e should be an inferior variant of Galaxy A10

It is listed to run on Android Pie, support dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac

Galaxy A10e should be cheaper than Galaxy A10 when it launches

Samsung launched the Galaxy A20e recently, a more stripped-down version of the Galaxy A20, in select markets. The South Korean giant is looking to do the same with the Galaxy A10, and the A10e has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, hinting at imminent launch. The Samsung Galaxy A10 is currently the most affordable option in the Galaxy A-series, and it now looks to bring a more affordable option into the mix. To recall, the vanilla Galaxy A10 was launched in India last month, and its price is set at Rs. 8,490.

A new Samsung Galaxy A-series phone with model number SM-A102U has now received Wi-Fi certification, which means that it is really close to launch, and it will likely hit the shelves as the Galaxy A10e. As per the listing, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A10e will run on Android Pie and support dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.The listing was first spotted by DroidShout, which also spotted the Bluetooth SIG database listing. That listing does little but match the model name with the Samsung Galaxy A10e.

There's little else that is known about the Galaxy A10e so far, but if Samsung were to adopt the same strategy as the recently launched Galaxy A20e, then this one presumably will be priced cheaper than the Galaxy A10, and be slightly inferior in hardware as well. To recall, key specifications of the Galaxy A10 are a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel, octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, 13-megapixel sensor, and a 3,400mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A-series is becoming increasingly crowded, given that the company has managed to launch almost ten phones in the series this year. The phones are slightly different than each other and are also priced different catering to varied segments. However, this strategy seems to be working for the company as it has managed to sell 2 million units in "just 40 days" in India, earning a revenue of $500 million.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A10e, Samsung Galaxy A10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Admits the Platform Makes It Easy to Abuse Others
Huawei Accused by US Intelligence of Being Funded by Chinese State Security: Report
Samsung Galaxy A10e Gets Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Certification, Hints at Imminent Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Pixel 3 Owner Asks for Refund, Gets 10 Replacement Phones Instead: Report
  2. All You Need to Know About Avengers: Endgame and the Future of MCU
  3. OnePlus 7 Launch Date to Be Announced on Tuesday, CEO Confirms
  4. Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
  5. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  6. Indian Student Destroys 59 University Computers With a 'Killer USB Drive’
  7. Samsung Galaxy A10e Certification Listings Hints at an Imminent Launch
  8. Jio TV Launches Four New Exclusive HD Movie Channels
  9. Say Goodbye to Inbox by Gmail, as Google Finally Pulls the Last Plug
  10. WhatsApp May Soon Get New Emoji Style for Status Updates
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.