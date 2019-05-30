Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A10e Spotted on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A10e could sport an Exynos 7884 SoC

By | Updated: 30 May 2019 14:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy A10 (seen above) was launched in late February

Highlights
  • Samsung seems to be working on a Galaxy A10e smartphone
  • It could be powered by an Exynos 7884 SoC and have 2GB RAM
  • It has received FCC and Wi-Fi certification

Samsung revamped the Galaxy A-series of smartphones earlier this year, with the Galaxy A10 being its most affordable offering in the Indian market. It seems that Samsung is working on another smartphone called the Galaxy A10e. We have seen a couple of leaks in the past when the Galaxy A10e was spotted on the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certification websites. Recently, the Galaxy A10e was spotted on benchmarking app Geekbench's website posting a score and revealing details about the internals powering it.

The Samsung Galaxy A10e bearing model number SM-A102U made an appearance on Geekbench. The listing mentions Universal 7885 which could be the Samsung Exynos 7885 SoC. However, when we checked a Samsung Galaxy A10 listing on Geekbench, that too has the same Universal 7885 mention, and we know that the Galaxy A10 runs on the Exynos 7884. Hence it is possible that Samsung is using the same Exynos 7884 for the Galaxy A10e as well.

Samsung Galaxy A10e source geekbench Samsung Galaxy A10e Leak

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

The Exynos 7884 is an octa-core chip clocked at 1.35GHz and the listing reveals that the A10e will have 2GB of RAM. With this configuration, the upcoming smartphone has managed to clock 1,163 in the single-core test while clocking 3,581 in the multi-core test on Geekbench 4. The benchmark also reveals that the Galaxy A10e will run Android 9 Pie. With that, we can expect the Galaxy A10e to run Samsung's latest One UI on top.

Samsung's A10e also made a stop at the US FCC but did not reveal any significant details about key specifications of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A10e was earlier spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, and while the Bluetooth listing did not reveal much, the Wi-Fi listing revealed support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac support on the Galaxy A10e.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A10e
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

