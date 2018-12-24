NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy A10 Tipped to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

, 24 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A10 Tipped to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Samsung Galaxy A10 may be launched this month or the next

Highlights

  • Samsung may be working on a Galaxy A10 smartphone
  • It is tipped to sport an under display fingerprint scanner
  • The smartphone may be launched before the Galaxy S10 series

Samsung is expected to overhaul its 'Galaxy A' series, and even introduce a new Galaxy M series soon. Now, new information on the Galaxy A series have surfaced. A Chinese tipster claims that Samsung is working on a device called Samsung Galaxy A10 and it is tipped to come with an under display fingerprint scanner. There's no word on when this smartphone is slated for an official release, but Samsung usually brings its Galaxy A series around the end of December or start of January.

A Chinese tipster with the handle @MMDDJ has tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy A10 smartphone is in the offing, and it will sport an under display fingerprint scanner. Apart from this, the tipster reveals little else, but reports of a Samsung portfolio rejig have been doing the rounds recently. If this information is true, then Samsung Galaxy A10 will be the first smartphone from the company to launch with an under display fingerprint scanner. Even the Galaxy S10 is reported to get under display fingerprint scanning, but the flagship is set to launch sometime in March. Samsung typically launches the Galaxy A series first, and if it were to follow tradition, then the Samsung Galaxy A10 will be the first device to sport the under display fingerprint scanner, in the company's smartphone portfolio.

The company has also been tipped to introduce a new Galaxy M series that could replace the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series. Reports claim that the new models in its Galaxy M range will be called the Galaxy M50, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, and so on, however there are reports that also suggest that smartphones may be called Galaxy M5, M3, M2, and so forth. The Galaxy M50 or M5 is likely to be the high-end model in the new series with an AMOLED display panel, while the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are said to have LCD panels.

Earlier this month, Samsung even launched the Samsung Galaxy A8s smartphone in China with the new hole-in-the-screen design that the company calls Infinity-O Type Display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in india, Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
iOS 12.1.2 Update Causing Cellular Data Connectivity Issues, Several Users Report
Delivery Hero Cedes German Market to Takeaway.com
Samsung Galaxy A10 Tipped to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Play Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Xiaomi Mi Play With Waterdrop Display, Free Monthly Data Launched in China
  3. Vivo Y93 With 19:9 Display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Panasonic, Samsung, Vu & Other LED TVs
  5. Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3, Other Huawei Phones on Discount in Amazon Sale
  6. PUBG Corp Bans Over 30,000 Radar Hack Cheaters
  7. Intel Core i9, Core i7, Core i5 CPUs Without Integrated GPUs Could Launch Soon
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2
  9. Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Bose QC35 II
  10. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.