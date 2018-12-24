Samsung is expected to overhaul its 'Galaxy A' series, and even introduce a new Galaxy M series soon. Now, new information on the Galaxy A series have surfaced. A Chinese tipster claims that Samsung is working on a device called Samsung Galaxy A10 and it is tipped to come with an under display fingerprint scanner. There's no word on when this smartphone is slated for an official release, but Samsung usually brings its Galaxy A series around the end of December or start of January.

A Chinese tipster with the handle @MMDDJ has tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy A10 smartphone is in the offing, and it will sport an under display fingerprint scanner. Apart from this, the tipster reveals little else, but reports of a Samsung portfolio rejig have been doing the rounds recently. If this information is true, then Samsung Galaxy A10 will be the first smartphone from the company to launch with an under display fingerprint scanner. Even the Galaxy S10 is reported to get under display fingerprint scanning, but the flagship is set to launch sometime in March. Samsung typically launches the Galaxy A series first, and if it were to follow tradition, then the Samsung Galaxy A10 will be the first device to sport the under display fingerprint scanner, in the company's smartphone portfolio.

The company has also been tipped to introduce a new Galaxy M series that could replace the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series. Reports claim that the new models in its Galaxy M range will be called the Galaxy M50, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, and so on, however there are reports that also suggest that smartphones may be called Galaxy M5, M3, M2, and so forth. The Galaxy M50 or M5 is likely to be the high-end model in the new series with an AMOLED display panel, while the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are said to have LCD panels.

Earlier this month, Samsung even launched the Samsung Galaxy A8s smartphone in China with the new hole-in-the-screen design that the company calls Infinity-O Type Display.