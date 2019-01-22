Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A60 to Sport LCD Displays: Report

Samsung is now reportedly looking to introduce two new models with LCD displays in the Galaxy A-Series. The company is planning to do a rejig of its Galaxy A-Series, and expand its portfolio to introduce LCD displays. To recall, all Galaxy A-Series phones launched last year had only OLED displays, but that's reportedly about to change. The company may be looking to bring back its lost sales figures by introducing cheaper Galaxy A models to broaden its customer base. Samsung will also introduce a new Galaxy M series later this month in India, and this new series is expected to merge the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series as its new affordable device lineup.

Coming back to the Galaxy A-Series, South Korean media ETNews reports that the Galaxy A-Series will see the launch of two new smartphones - Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A60 - and both these phones will sport LCD displays. LCD is invariably cheaper than OLED, enabling Samsung to cater to the mid to low-end range.

The Galaxy A-Series will reportedly be a mixed bag, with both LCD and OLED display phones being released. The report states that the industry estimates 2.5 to 3 million units of the Galaxy A10 will be shipped per month. "The introduction of LCD models to Samsung's Galaxy A series is a strategy to expand responsiveness in the mid to low-end phone market. Galaxy A series will be expanded to broaden the customer base," the report adds.

Samsung Galaxy A60 was recently reported to launch in April, and to be priced at roughly Rs. 25,000. It was said to launch as the Galaxy A8s Lite in some regions, tipping the presence of a hole-punch display. Samsung is also reported to add as many as nine new models in the Galaxy A series in the first half of 2019. It is rumoured to be considering in-display fingerprint sensors, a ToF 3D sensor, dual or triple rear camera setups, and Infinity-O display panels for its new Galaxy A models.

For now, Samsung is hosting the launch of the Galaxy M series in India on January 28, while the new models will go on sale in the country starting February 5. The new Galaxy M-series phones will sport Infinity-V Display panels and come with at least dual rear camera setups, as confirmed by a formal teaser last week.