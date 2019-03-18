Samsung Galaxy A10 will go on sale in India through various retail and online channels starting today. The smartphone, which comes as the most affordable model in the new Galaxy A Series, was launched in the country late last month. Highlights of the Galaxy A10 include a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and an octa-core processor. The phone also packs Samsung's One UI backed by Android 9 Pie. The Galaxy A10 debuted in India alongside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 that both went on sale soon after their formal launch.

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A10 price in India is set at Rs. 8,490. There are three colour options, including Red, Blue, and Black. Samsung originally planned to start selling the Galaxy A10 from March 20 and even briefly revealed its early availability through a tweet posted by the Samsung Mobile India account last week. However, the company pulled the tweet and ultimately announced that the phone will be available in stores soon.

According to a fresh press note sent on Monday, the Samsung Galaxy A10 will be available through retail and online channels across the country. The phone will go on sale through Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Samsung Online Shop, the company said in the note. We weren't able to spot the availability at the time of publishing this story, though.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A10 runs Android 9.0 Pie with One UI on top. There is a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel. Also, the phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Galaxy A10 has a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/1.9 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. The Galaxy A10 comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Besides, there is a 3,400mAh battery.