Samsung Galaxy A10 Renders Leak, Fingerprint Scanner Missing

Samsung made the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 official at MWC 2019, and now the Galaxy A10 has also suffered a leak. Renders of the Galaxy A10 have been leaked, and it reiterates the design of the most affordable variant of the three Galaxy A phones. Samsung Galaxy A10 sports an Infinity-V display and lacks a rear fingerprint sensor support. We suspect that the upcoming phone will rely on face unlock or other traditional authentication practices.

The renders have been spotted on SlashLeaks and it shows that the Samsung Galaxy A10 sports a waterdrop-style notch at the top of what appears to be an Infinity-V Display, and a slight chin at the bottom. At the back, the phone is seen featuring a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically. As mentioned, there is no fingerprint sensor at the back, and the 3.5mm audio jack is seen on the top edge of the phone. The volume rockers and the power button sit on the right edge of the Galaxy A10.

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy A10 smartphone is tipped to run on Android 9 Pie. The dual-SIM phone should feature a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by the Exynos 7884B octa-core processor. The phone also is tipped to pack 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A10 comes with a single 13-megapixel rear sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 155.6x75.6x7.94mm. Further, it features a Micro-USB port for charging and data transfer purposes. The Galaxy A10 is tipped to feature a plastic body and will be offered in Black and Gold colour options.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 in India on February 28, after unveiling them at MWC. The Galaxy A50 price is expected to be at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,100). The global rollout of both Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 models will begin in the middle of next month.