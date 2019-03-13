Samsung Galaxy A10 is now on sale in India, revealed the South Korean tech giant on Wednesday. The phone has become available a week ahead of scheduled March 20 availability that Samsung had announced at the launch event on the smartphone. The Galaxy A10 is the most affordable out of the three Galaxy A-series phones introduced in the country till now. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ screen, octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, 2GB of RAM, and 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in India

According to Samsung, the Galaxy A10 will retail at Rs. 8,490 and it will be offered in Red, Blue, and Black colour options. At this time, it seems Samsung is only selling the Galaxy A10 via physical retail stores as it is not listed on any of the major e-retailers. Samsung's own e-store does list the phone, but there is no link to purchase the smartphone. We have reached out to Samsung for clarity on the online availability of Galaxy A10 and will update the story when we hear back. Samsung had announced the arrival of Galaxy A10 in stores on Twitter.

Update: Samsung India has since pulled the tweet announcing the commencement of Galaxy A10 offline sales, and put a new one up claiming it will be available in stores soon.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V screen and it is powered by octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC. Additionally, the phone packs 2GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). The Galaxy A10 also includes a 3,400mAh battery.

For the imaging needs, Samsung has added a single 13-megapixel shooter on the back with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-megapixel camera on the front with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of the software, Samsung Galaxy A10 runs on Android 9 Pie with the company One UI on top.

To recall, Samsung had originally introduced the Galaxy A10 alongside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones in India late last month. The Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 went on sale soon after the launch.