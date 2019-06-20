Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 Gold Colour Variant Launched in India; Galaxy A60 Receives Peach Sea Salt Finish

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 Gold Colour Variant Launched in India; Galaxy A60 Receives Peach Sea Salt Finish

Samsung India has announced the new colour addition on Twitter.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 18:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 Gold Colour Variant Launched in India; Galaxy A60 Receives Peach Sea Salt Finish

Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 now available in Gold colour option

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 previously on sale in Black, Blue, and Red
  • E-commerce sites in India are yet to sell the new colour option
  • Samsung Galaxy A30 recently added White colour variant

Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 have received a Gold colour variant in India. The new colour option comes alongside the existing Black, Blue, and Black colour versions. Also, it is already available for purchase through the Samsung Online Store in the country. The South Korean company last week brought the White colour variant of the Galaxy A30. The company has also announced the Peach Sea Salt colour variant of the Galaxy A60 in China. The phone was initially available in three colour variants, namely Black, Blue, and Orange.

As announced through the Samsung India Twitter account, the Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 have received the Gold colour variant in India. The Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 in the new colour are already on sale through the Samsung Online Store in the country. However, e-commerce sites such as Amazon.in and Flipkart as well as offline stores are yet to receive the latest entrant.

As we mentioned, Samsung originally brought the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 to India with Black, Blue, and Red colour options. The Galaxy A10 was launched alongside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 in late February, whereas the Galaxy A20 debuted in the country in April.

The latest colour addition comes just days after Samsung brought the White colour option of the Galaxy A30 in India. The phone also has Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

Separately, Samsung through a Weibo post revealed that it has brought the Peach Sea Salt variant of the Galaxy A60 in China.

samsung galaxy a60 peach sea salt weibo Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A60 gets Peach Sea Salt finish in China
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Galaxy A60 originally arrived in the Chinese market in Black, Blue, and Orange colour options -- where the Orange colour is limited to 128GB storage variant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A20, Samsung Galaxy A60, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Starts Receiving Android Pie Update With June Security Patch in India, Galaxy J7 Pro Updated Too: Report
Western Digital Is Optimistic About Playing a Major Role in India's Data Transformation
Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 Gold Colour Variant Launched in India; Galaxy A60 Receives Peach Sea Salt Finish
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. This Startup Wants to Make Internet Access More Affordable Than Jio
  2. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  3. Asus ZenFone 6 Passes Flip Camera Durability Test With Flying Colours
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 3, Company Confirms
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tipped to Sport 'Sound on Display' Technology
  6. Slack to Make Market Debut via Direct Listing, at $26 Reference Price
  7. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi to Launch a New Smartphone Lineup Tomorrow
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India in '4 Weeks', Xiaomi Says
  10. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Explorer Programme Teased by Xiaomi for India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.