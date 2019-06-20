Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 have received a Gold colour variant in India. The new colour option comes alongside the existing Black, Blue, and Black colour versions. Also, it is already available for purchase through the Samsung Online Store in the country. The South Korean company last week brought the White colour variant of the Galaxy A30. The company has also announced the Peach Sea Salt colour variant of the Galaxy A60 in China. The phone was initially available in three colour variants, namely Black, Blue, and Orange.

As announced through the Samsung India Twitter account, the Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 have received the Gold colour variant in India. The Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 in the new colour are already on sale through the Samsung Online Store in the country. However, e-commerce sites such as Amazon.in and Flipkart as well as offline stores are yet to receive the latest entrant.

As we mentioned, Samsung originally brought the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 to India with Black, Blue, and Red colour options. The Galaxy A10 was launched alongside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 in late February, whereas the Galaxy A20 debuted in the country in April.

The latest colour addition comes just days after Samsung brought the White colour option of the Galaxy A30 in India. The phone also has Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

Separately, Samsung through a Weibo post revealed that it has brought the Peach Sea Salt variant of the Galaxy A60 in China.

Samsung Galaxy A60 gets Peach Sea Salt finish in China

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Galaxy A60 originally arrived in the Chinese market in Black, Blue, and Orange colour options -- where the Orange colour is limited to 128GB storage variant.

